[LCS Championship] TL Santorin on form vs Cloud9: "I don't think I can describe how happy I am."
Team Liquid came into its first match of the 2021 League Championship Series Championship against Cloud9 as a slight underdog, and it was understandable. After all, TL's summer split was a rollercoaster, featuring many roster moves including a medical sidelining of jungler Lucas "Santorin" Larsen and a mid-split resignation by head coach Joshua "Jatt" Leesman. The team has been playing with its full roster the past few weeks, but it was questionable whether it would return to peak form.www.invenglobal.com
Comments / 0