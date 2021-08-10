[LCS Championship] TL Santorin on form vs Cloud9: "I don't think I can describe how happy I am."

Recapping the intense LEC Summer Playoffs series between Rogue and Misfits. After an exciting Summer Split, the LEC is finally into Playoffs. Six teams are entering into the fray but only one will claim the crown. Also on the line are precious spots at the World Championship, the most prestigious event of the year. Rogue and Misfits kicked off the Playoffs with an absolutely banger five-game series that was expected to be somewhat one-sided. Misfits Gaming had a very dominant regular season, but their road to Worlds lead them to Rogue. Did Vetheo and co. rise up to the challenge?