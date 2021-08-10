Wildwood Wildlife Park & Safari Welcomes Baby Giraffe

MINOCQUA, WI (WSAU-WAOW) — The newest member at a Northwoods zoo made their debut on Monday morning. Baby giraffe Topanga spent her first day outside in the giraffe enclosure at Wildwood Wildlife Park and Safari in Minocqua. While she was born two weeks ago, Topanga made her public debut on Monday after spending the past couple of weeks bonding with her mom. Park Director Judy Domaszek tells WAOW-TV that everyone is excited about the new addition. “They’re all videotaping and watching and wanting to know a lot of facts about her. They see the new baby, so they’re really excited.”