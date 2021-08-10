Cancel
Saint Joseph, MO

St. Joseph high school programs return for first day of fall practices

By Brandon Zenner News-Press NOW
St. Joseph News-Press
St. Joseph News-Press
 6 days ago

Even as one of the most veteran coaches in northwest Missouri, Bishop LeBlond volleyball coach Kim Huss is no stranger to jitters at the start of a new year.

“I’m always a little antsy and don’t sleep well the night before the first day of practice,” Huss said.

Huss likely wasn’t alone ahead of Monday as it served as the first official day of practice for MSHSAA fall sports, from volleyball to football, boys soccer, softball, girls tennis, boys swimming and girls golf.

With heat indexes above 100 degrees by midday, many teams across St. Joseph opted to practice early in the morning or as the sun began to set.

But Benton football grinded out the start to another season under Kevin Keeton in the heat of the day, wrapping up their first practice after noon.

“There’s a natural cycle and ebb and flow to the game of football and the start of the school year, everybody getting back and everyone seeing each other,” Keeton said of the excitement of the first day. “Football’s a huge part of that.”

And after a year that included reductions to crowd sizes, protocols and constant worry regarding COVID-19, a day of normalcy that still could change at any moment was welcomed back.

“To be able to have anything that resembles normal, it’s good for kids,” he said.

Lafayette football held its first practice under first-year head coach Ryan Shroyer in the morning before next Friday’s jamboree.

“Day 1’s always exciting. It’s exciting to see what new faces come in,” Shroyer said. “Once you get everyone on the same page where you can just focus on football, it’s the best thing ever.”

Just as excited as coaches were, senior athletes taking part in their final first day of practice as a high-schooler showed up looking to lead the way for their underclassmen teammates.

“Team culture, playing with my team for the last time, representing Central’s a big thing for me,” said Central softball senior Jaylee Wilson, who is returning from a torn ACL suffered two days before basketball season. “I just wanna win a lot of games and have fun this year.”

At LeBlond, Emily Welter is now part of a senior class tasked with continuing the dominance of the Golden Eagles from the past decade.

“Somebody needs to be the glue, so I just wanna be like that and bring everyone together,” Welter said.

Heading into his second year as Lafayette’s quarterback, Jaron Saunders showed up with the same mentality after a summer of learning new schemes under a new coaching staff.

“Just lead the team the most, do what I do, help everyone out the best I can,” Saunders said. “Everyone has to focus up so we can get everything installed right.”

With nearly three weeks until competition gets underway, the early days of fall practice are used to get back into rhythm and into physical shape.

But it’s how the team bonds that coaches admitted to looking for most.

“Just building that team camaraderie, team atmosphere, having the seniors take charge of some things,” Central softball coach Kendra Hodgins said, “and set the tone for the whole season.

St. Joseph News-Press

St. Joseph News-Press

St. Joseph, MO
