Paul Sullivan: The ‘Brewers Way’ may be the surest path to success for the rebuilding Chicago Cubs

Among the many disappointments of the 2021 Chicago Cubs season, Jason Heyward’s year has to be right up there near the top. The 32-year-old outfielder, currently on the IL with a left index finger issue, was coming off his best year with the Cubs in the shortened 2020 campaign, finally hitting like the guy he showed he could be before signing an eight-year deal with the Cubs in the winter of 2015. Although the season was brief, the results were earned, and showed a continuation of improvement since that first disastrous year with the Cubs in 2016, when Heyward – dealing with a wrist problem early and then swing issues thereafter – hit just .230/.306/.325 with a 72 wRC+.