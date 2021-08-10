Cancel
Texas A&M volleyball team reaping benefits of USA's gold medal

By Robert Cessna
myaggienation.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe United States winning its first gold medal in volleyball at the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday impacted Texas A&M’s first fall practice 6,571 miles away. “We were all really pumped up from that,” A&M senior middle blocker Mallory Talbert said after Monday’s practice. “There’s just something so special about representing something that’s bigger then yourself and I think we all felt that coming in on report day yesterday and we’re going to carry that with us.”

