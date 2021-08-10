Cancel
Pick of the Day: Conner O’Malley & Carmen Christopher (in LA) 8/14

By dynasty typewriter
thecomedybureau.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis Saturday, any one in attendance will be treated to an hour of comedy by the boundary pushing comedic artists that are Conner O’Malley and Carmen Christopher. O’Malley has been so many characters that perfectly satirize some of the most ego-driven facets of the American psyche and Christopher dared to do a pandemic safe comedy special by carrying around an amp and a mic throughout the streets and perform for strangers from a distance.

