Pick of the Day: Conner O’Malley & Carmen Christopher (in LA) 8/14

The fate of improv, as things are opening back up and vaccinated audiences and performers are finding their ways back to each other, is still quite foggy. Stand-up, with only one performer on stage, was slightly easier to navigate when it come to having safety protocols, but having a whole improv team of people that were often going to be right next to each other (if not outright embracing or jostling one another) takes on a whole other level of consideration for COVID-19 measures when doing live shows.