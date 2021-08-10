Cancel
Sioux Falls, SD

Sioux Falls School District preparing for a busy week of celebrations

By Kristi Golden
101.9 KELO-FM
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO.com) — The Sioux Falls School District is in the mood to celebrate this week. The district will kick off its year-long celebration marking the 150th Anniversary of the school district. The festivities will take place at the new Jefferson High School on Tuesday, August 10th at 4:30 pm. Earlier on Tuesday, the Chamber of Commerce will be on hand at Jefferson for the official ribbon-cutting ceremony at 11:30 am. On Thursday at 4:30 pm, the Chamber of Commerce will cut the ribbon on the new Ben Reifel Middle School. The first day of classes is August 26.

