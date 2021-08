Disclaimer: All three of the events featured in this column occurred before New Orleans mandated masks indoors. On a Saturday in July, the Southern Yacht Club was the site for modified socializing when the Bachelors’ Club greeted the debutantes who will curtsy at the 82nd annual Thanksgiving eve presentation. The organization was founded in 1939. Of course, part of the attraction of the recent 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. soiree was seeing one another. The Bachelors’ brigade renewed its ties.