Attorney representing county resigns
CORUNNA — Shiawassee County attorney Ryan Painter resigned from his position with his company Friday, informing county officials of his departure via email. Attorney Eric Morris from the law firm Braun Kendrick, for which Painter works, will represent the county moving forward, according to Shiawassee County Coordinator Brian Boggs. Morris will serve the county under Painter’s existing service agreement, 50 hours per month at $170 per hour — about $102,000 per year.www.argus-press.com
