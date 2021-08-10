Idaho’s Best Kept Camping Secret Is This Waterfront Spot With Just 19 Glorious Campsites

When we think of Yellowstone we think of gorgeous nature, loads of wildlife and of course geysers, but there is more than meets the eye going on here. If you plan a trip to Yellowstone be extra aware and careful near Island Park, Idaho. This is a 50 square mile stretch of Yellowstone National Park that is within the Idaho boarder. That may not seem like a big deal but it means some big things in our legal system. This is a legal no-man's land where a legal loophole makes it possible to get away with murder and other serious crimes.