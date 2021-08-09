Cancel
Brec Bassinger talks working with Luke Wilson, Amy Smart ahead of ‘DC’s Stargirl’ season 2 premiere

By Tierra Carpenter
WISH-TV
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeason 2 of “DC’s Stargirl” premieres Tuesday night on the CW, and today WISH-TV’s Entertainment Insider McKinzie Roth got the chance to chat with the Stargirl herself. Watch her full interview with actress Brec Bassinger above. “DC’s Stargirl” airs at 8 p.m. on WISH-TV.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luke Wilson
Person
Amy Smart
Person
Brec Bassinger
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cw
TV Series
Entertainment
TV & Videos
Celebrities
TV SeriesComicBook

DC's Stargirl Cast on How COVID Impacted Season 2

The 2020-2021 television season faced some unprecedented challenges thanks to the coronavirus pandemic. Not only did many productions have to deal with dramatic changes to their schedules, but when filming did get underway there were a whole host of new safety measures that had to be adhered to. For DC's Stargirl, The CW series was fortunate enough to not have to deal with much in the way of schedule disruption, but there were a few adjustments. Series showrunner Geoff Johns said that some of the show's more intimate moments were a bit more of a challenge.
TV SeriesComicBook

DC's Stargirl Showrunner Teases More Romance in Season 2

DC's Stargirl returns for its second season next week on The CW and a lot has been said about the new season's darker tone. As was teased in the Season 1 finale, the villain Eclipso will have a major role in the show's second outing and as comic book fans know, Eclipso is a frightening element. Even the series' cast has said Season 2 is darker with real scares in store. But even with this new tone, there are still some bright elements to things as well. According to series creator Geoff Johns, Season 2 and beyond will see relationships develop a bit more, including the romances.
TV SeriesComicBook

DC's Stargirl: Brec Bassinger is "Pumped" for Arrowverse Crossovers

DC's Stargirl returns Tuesday night for its second season on The CW and while fans are excited to see what's next for Courtney Whitmore and the rest of the new Justice Society of America, there's something else coming a bit later in the season that they might even more excited for. The season's ninth episode will feature a guest appearance by The Flash star John Wesley Shipp as he brings Jay Garrick to the series as the Golden Age Flash and member of the original JSA. It's Stargirl's first mini-crossover with the larger Arrowverse, one that opens the door for more to come, and Stargirl herself Brec Bassinger is "pumped" at the possibility. Bassinger recently told ComicBook.com that she's very excited that the door is finally opening.
Houston, TXcw39.com

DC’s “STARGIRL” Brec Bassinger, Talks about the hit show airing tonight on CW39

HOUSTON, Texas (CW39) Brec Bassinger is no stranger to TV Viewers. She leads the all-star cast on the hit CW drama series “DC’s STARGIRL”. The show, starting a new season tonight (8/10) follows high school sophomore Courtney Whitmore (Brec Bassinger) and her stepfather Pat Dugan (Luke Wilson) as she leads an unlikely group of young heroes to take on the legacy of DC’s very first superhero team, the Justice Society of America.
TV SeriesKGET 17

Bassinger, Stargirl grew during first season of CW show

(KGET) — The first season of the CW Network’s “DC’s Stargirl” revolved around high school sophomore Courtney Whitmore – as played by Brec Bassinger – trying to wrap her head around being a second-generation superhero. She not only had to adapt to her new powers but also had to deal with being the leader of a group of young heroes who are also new to their skills.
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

How Stargirl Season 2 Will Be Like Nightmare On Elm Street And IT, According To Brec Bassinger

Exactly one year passed from the Season 1 finale of Stargirl to the Season 2 premiere, but fans shouldn't go into Season 2 expecting it to be the same kind of series that it was throughout the first season. Despite some thrills, chills, and frights that came from the Season 1 villains and unexpected deaths, Stargirl certainly didn't qualify for the horror genre. Now, star Brec Bassinger has revealed that Season 2 will be like Nightmare on Elm Street and It, and the results should be interesting.
TV SeriesComicBook

DC’s Stargirl Season 2 Review: Darker, More Confident, and Lots of Fun

When DC's Stargirl debuted last season, the then-DC Universe series brought a fresh, new tone to The CW's slate of DC television offerings with a bright, uplifting, family-friendly adventure that introduced an authenticity and thoughtfulness that had been somewhat missing from the space. With Season 2, the series returns with that same sense of authenticity that made its debut a delight but changes things up with a shift in tone that doesn't just bring horror to the DCTV landscape in an accessible way, but also offers an engaging story that pushes its characters forward realistically and offers genuine stakes in a world that all too often feels without consequence.
TV Serieslocaldvm.com

Brec Bassinger is DCW50’s Star Girl!

The CW drama series DC’S STARGIRL follows high school sophomore Courtney Whitmore (Brec Bassinger) and her stepfather Pat Dugan (Luke Wilson) as she leads an unlikely group of young heroes to take on the legacy of DC’s very first superhero team, the Justice Society of America. In the thrilling second season, Courtney and her friends take on one of the most frightening adversaries in DC’s mythology – the dark entity of corruption known as Eclipso.
TV Seriesdigitalspy.com

Stargirl boss teases Rick and Beth's relationship in season 2

Stargirl spoilers follow. Stargirl series creator Geoff Johns has teased that slow-developing romances will be a new part of the show now that The CW renewed this DC Universe outing for a third season, months before the second one even starts airing. The focus of one of these new romances...
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

DC’s Stargirl: Season Two Viewer Votes

Can the team defeat one of comics’ baddest bad guys in the second season of the DC’s Stargirl TV show on The CW? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like DC’s Stargirl is cancelled or renewed for season three. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the second season episodes of DC’s Stargirl here.
TV Seriesimdb.com

Stargirl Season 2: Brec Bassinger Previews the Darkness Eclipso Brings, and One Hero's Very Big Secret

Stargirl‘s optimism is still shining bright in Season 2, though two new presences — Eclipso, and The Shade — threaten to darken the young Jsa’s collective doorstep. Voiced and eventually played by Nick Tarabay (Spartacus, Arrow), “Eclipso is an amazing character, for those who don’t know,” showrunner and Stargirl creator Geoff Johns noted at a recent presser. “He’s from the ’60s and he’s more of a demonic force in the same vein as, like, a Freddy Krueger or a Pennywise. And to have the kids and the adults go up against something like that this season — something that.
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

DC’s Stargirl: Season Three? Has The CW Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Airing on The CW television network, DC’s Stargirl stars Brec Bassinger, Luke Wilson, Amy Smart, Yvette Monreal, Anjelika Washington, Cameron Gellman, Trae Romano, Hunter Sansone, Meg DeLacy, and Nick Tarabay. The series follows high schooler Courtney Whitmore (Bassinger) whose life is turned upside down when her mother (Smart) remarries and moves the household from Los Angeles to the small community of Blue Valley in Nebraska. While trying to fit in, Courtney discovers that her new stepfather, Pat Dugan (Wilson), was once the sidekick to a long-lost hero named Starman (Joel McHale). She also finds Starman’s powerful cosmic staff and is able to wield it. Soon, Courtney inspires an unlikely group of young heroes to help stop a group of villains from the past and to uphold the legacy of the first superhero team, the Justice Society of America. In the second season, Courtney and her friends take on one of the most frightening adversaries, the dark entity of corruption known as Eclipso.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Stargirl Season 2: Geoff Johns Talks Eclipso, The Shade & Jay Garrick

Executive producer and character creator Geoff Johns (The Flash, Titans), along with the cast of DC's Stargirl Season Two, sat down and fielded questions from various members of the press during the network's recent virtual panel. During the Q & A, Johns promised to turn up the action and adventure of this season with new allies, new enemies, and the introduction of one of DC's most frightening adversaries, Eclipso. Johns told the panel that writer James Robinson (Starman, The Golden Age) had taken a throwaway character from the 40s, that could control darkness and shadows, and gave him a personality and made him an interesting, complex character. The EP said the immoral antihero known as The Shade was always part of the plan.
TV SeriesComicBook

DC's Stargirl Showrunner Teases the Arrival of Green Lantern's Daughter Jade

DC's Stargirl returned for its second season on Tuesday and some of the final moments of the episode brought a new character to Blue Valley. A young woman identifying herself as the daughter of Green Lantern Alan Scott arrived at the Whitmore/Dugan home to claim the power battery that Courtney has had since Season 1 and while fans will get to see more of the character, played by Ysa Penarejo, in next week's episode, series showrunner Geoff Johns teases what fans can expect as well as how this new hero will impact Courtney/Stargirl (Brec Bassinger).
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Stargirl season 2 premiere: Is Courtney’s brother Mike turning evil?

The Stargirl season 2 premiere arrived on The CW tonight after a substantial delay — and, of course, there were questions aplenty. Take, for example, just what Cindy is now planning in the long-term. We knew that she was going to be a part of the episode in some form and at the end of the episode, she seemed to be circling recruits for her own new collection of evildoers. As it turns out, one of them is … Courtney’s own brother? Yea, you can go ahead and consider us 100% shocked with this one. Mike is still so young, but at the same time turning someone like him would devastate Stargirl perhaps more so than anything.
TV & VideosPosted by
Deadline

NBC Returns To Top Primetime With ‘America’s Got Talent’ Quarterfinals; ‘DC’s Stargirl’ Season 2 Opener Falls From CW Debut

NBC, which steadily won primetime over the course of its 2020 Tokyo Olympics coverage, returned to top Tuesday viewership and ratings with America’s Got Talent. The competition show’s two-hour quarterfinals aired to 6.86 million viewers and earned a 0.9 rating int he 18-49 demo, per fast affiliates. America’s Got Talent was the highest-rated and most-watched program on Tuesday evening. ABC won the first post-Olympics primetime on Monday with the Season 17 finale of The Bachelorette, but failed to take the throne on Tuesday. The network had a quieter night defined by family sitcoms including The Goldbergs, Home Economics, The Conners and black-ish...

