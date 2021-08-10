Cancel
Riskonnect helps healthcare customers keep up with evolving patient safety standards and innovations

By Industry News
helpnetsecurity.com
 6 days ago

Riskonnect announces the latest release of its Patient Safety & Risk Management solution. The 2021.2 version of the platform includes two new features to help healthcare customers keep up with evolving patient safety standards and innovations, including support for safety huddles and the Communication and Optimal Resolution (CANDOR) process. “Patient...

www.helpnetsecurity.com

Health ServicesLumia UK

HIMSS21: Empowering a patient-centered healthcare model

Next week, changemakers from across the global healthcare ecosystem will come together at HIMSS21 to engage in industry collaboration, educational programming and networking opportunities – both in-person in Las Vegas and digitally. This conference comes at a pivotal time for the healthcare sector; after 18 months of significant innovation and digital advancements, organizations are now shaping the future of healthcare where a patient-centered approach is at the core.
Healthhealthcareittoday.com

TEFCA and Widely Used Healthcare Interoperability Standards

Claudia Williams, Former Senior Advisor to the White House CTO and current CEO of Manifest MedEx, recently commented about one of the ideas she took from the TEFCA webinar and strong reliance on the IHE spefications:. CCDAs being here to stay is an interesting finding. I’m not sure many of...
HealthHealthcare IT News

How APIs and design thinking are moving the needle on healthcare innovation

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the rise of the digital economy has revolutionized the way that we engage with patients, empower providers and optimize workflow. Application programming interfaces and other technologies hold great possibility in addressing system problems of data access, insights delivery and technology implementation. With APIs...
Las Vegas, NVHealthcareFinanceNews.com

As patient experience becomes more important, technology can help healthcare focus on the consumer

LAS VEGAS – The healthcare industry was already trending in a more consumer-centric direction before the COVID-19 pandemic took root in the U.S., but the public health emergency acted as an accelerant in some ways, with hospitals and health systems now more focused than ever on patient experience. Technologies such as telehealth have helped to move the needle.
HealthPosted by
Benzinga

GE Healthcare, Amazon Web Services Form Strategic Collaboration To Transform Care Delivery And Help Clinicians Improve Patient Care

General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) GE Healthcare collaborates with Amazon.com, Inc's (NASDAQ: AMZN) Amazon Web Services (AWS) to deliver AI and cloud-based imaging solutions, integrated data, and clinical and operational insights to hospitals and healthcare providers. GE Healthcare will offer its AI-based imaging applications and Edison Health Services platform on...
Public Safetyhelpnetsecurity.com

The challenges healthcare CISOs face in an evolving threat landscape

Organizations in the healthcare sector – and especially those engaged in delivering healthcare services – have always been juicy targets for cyber attackers. But while in the past they were mostly after patients’ personal, health and financial data these organizations store to be able to provide services, the advent of ransomware has dramatically changed the threat landscape they must face.
Health ServicesHealthcare IT News

Equitable innovation in healthcare will require thinking big

The COVID-19 pandemic has both illuminated and exacerbated existing disparities in the U.S. health system. But, as experts will note at a HIMSS21 Global Conference Digital session next week, those disparities reach beyond the pandemic – and innovators have an opportunity to work to address them. In the panel moderated...
HealthRegister Citizen

New Segment of Advancements to Focus on Innovations in Borderless Healthcare Technology

JUPITER, Fla. (PRWEB) August 06, 2021. Advancements with Ted Danson will focus on developments in healthcare insurance and medical assistance technology in an upcoming segment scheduled to broadcast 4Q/2021. This segment will explore how TripDoctor is developing the first insurtech product combining borderless health insurance, next generation medical assistance and...
HealthHealthcare IT News

Measurement-based care IT helps Inova Kellar Center improve patient outcomes

Inova Kellar Center (IKC) is a nonprofit behavioral healthcare provider based in Virginia that provides programs and services for children, adolescents and their families. IKC Inova Health System has relied on evidence-based solutions and standardized approaches to treat patients, earning recognition for excellence in healthcare from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), U.S. News & World Report Best Hospitals, and Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grades.
Danville, PAbeckershospitalreview.com

Innovation to solve problems: Geisinger's strategy for healthcare transformation

Karen Murphy, PhD, RN, executive vice president and chief innovation and digital transformation officer for Geisinger in Danville, Pa., joined the Becker's Healthcare podcast to talk about innovation amid the pandemic and how technology improves healthcare delivery. Below is an excerpt of that conversation. Click here to hear the entire...
Health Servicesorlandomedicalnews.com

Disrupting Diagnostic Healthcare

There’s a revolution taking place all around us. We see it in organizations that are transforming to keep up with the changing needs and demands of their customers. We see whole industries being disrupted with the creation of companies like UBER and Lyft for ridesharing, Progressive for new technology in the insurance space, Grubhub for online and mobile food ordering and Facebook, whose mission is “to give people the power to build community and bring the world closer together.” Nowhere is disruption more needed than in the Healthcare space.
SciencePosted by
TheStreet

HealthCrowd's Annemieke Umberg To Speak At Digital & Virtual Member Engagement Innovations For Health Plans

SAN MATEO, Calif., Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Annemieke Umberg, Director of Member Engagement at HealthCrowd, a leading communications platform-as-a-service innovator in healthcare, will present on August 26 at the Digital & Virtual Member Engagement Innovations for Health Plans conference at 12:30pm EDT. Better understand the concerns of compliance teams...
HealthMinneapolis Star Tribune

Every member of health care organization affects customer satisfaction

Q: What can a small health-services business do to improve customer satisfaction and net promoter scores?. A: Regardless of the size of a service-oriented business, improving customer satisfaction means assuring the customer experience meets or exceeds expectations. Health care business managers tend to focus on the physicians, nurses and other service providers in relation to improving the experience — a good start, perhaps, but it misses many opportunities in the customer journey.
MarketsMedagadget.com

Growth in the IoT Medical Devices Market is Driven by a Requirement for Cost-Containment Healthcare Treatment | TMR Research Study

The increasing investments to implement digital technologies in the medical industry, the evolution of connected care, and the growing adoption of wearable devices are boosting growth in the IoT medical devices market. Technological advancement and the rising geriatric population also influence positively in industry growth. The internet of things (IoT) is a network of physical devices that enable data exchange through connectivity. In the healthcare industry, IoT is prominently used for data collection, research analysis, and monitoring of electronic health records. Further, IoT in the medical sector is used to improve the health outcome of patients and reduces the burden of health practitioners. All these factors boost in the IoT medical devices market.
HealthMedCity News

How hc1 is generating actionable healthcare insights to support precision medicine

In response to emailed questions, hc1 CEO and Founder Brad Bostic talked about how his company is addressing some of the challenges in precision medicine. I founded hc1 based on my own frustrations navigating one-size-fits-all, trial-and-error patient care. Having witnessed first-hand the challenges of fragmented data amid a family member’s illness, I made advancing precision medicine a personal mission because it has the power to save lives and eliminate wasteful practices. Much of the high-value care movement has focused on cutting unsustainable healthcare costs through efficient processes, which is necessary but not sufficient. Hc1 was founded on the belief that the biggest success will be achieved by improving patient outcomes through the delivery of precision health to each individual. It’s why we chose to become the best in the world at delivering lab insights by leveraging the rich patient data that exists in laboratory databases and systems to advance personalized medicine. It is exciting to see our strategy and the hard work of our dedicated team delivering on the promise that we envisioned. Fast forward across our 10-year history to 2021, and the hc1 platform has generated actionable healthcare insights to improve care for more than 160 million patients.
KidsCIO

Innovating with data for the safety of children

In 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic was sweeping globe, many local school districts were struggling with the decision on how schools should open for the 2020-2021 academic year. Was it safe to bring students back to the classroom? Should learning take place remotely? Should schools offer a hybrid educational experience, with time split between classroom and remote learning? For educational leaders wrestling with these questions, local data to decisions for their school district was hard to come by.
Health Servicesaithority.com

Eastside Health Network and Arcadia Partner to Improve Value-Based Care Performance With Population Health Platform

Arcadia Analytics Will Enable Washington-Based Clinically Integrated Network to Close Care Gaps, Predict Risk and Spend, Maximize Provider Reimbursement. Arcadia, the leading population health management and health intelligence platform, announced that Eastside Health Network will utilize Arcadia Analytics to improve overall performance in value-based care arrangements. The platform will allow Eastside Health Network to achieve greater insights into how patient care is delivered and the costs incurred.
Health ServicesPosted by
TheStreet

MNA: Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare Emails "Last Best And Final Offer" Today Without The Improvements In Staffing That Nurses Need To Keep Patients Safe And End The Strike

WORCESTER, Mass., Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare, which has already spent $100 million to cause and prolong an historic strike by more than 700 nurses at St. Vincent Hospital to avoid accountability for providing safe patient care, today delivered via email what they are calling their "last, best and final offer" to the union - an offer that once again, fails to provide the improvements in staffing that nurses need to keep patients safe and end the strike, which reached 151 days on Thursday.

