Traveling America By Van: Lassen Volcanic National Park
When you visit Lassen for the first time, you don't know what to expect. It slaps you in the face pretty quickly! After leaving the visitor center, a short ride puts you at Sulphur Works. Here, numerous vents in the ground emit sulfur-stinking steam. If you leave your car and walk a short distance, you come to a pit of mud, boiling away merrily, technically called a fumarole. It also stinks of sulfur. The element is deposited on the ground all around. Other than Yellowstone, I don't know where else you might see this.blog.globaloutdoors.com
