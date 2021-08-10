Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

Traveling America By Van: Lassen Volcanic National Park

globaloutdoors.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen you visit Lassen for the first time, you don't know what to expect. It slaps you in the face pretty quickly! After leaving the visitor center, a short ride puts you at Sulphur Works. Here, numerous vents in the ground emit sulfur-stinking steam. If you leave your car and walk a short distance, you come to a pit of mud, boiling away merrily, technically called a fumarole. It also stinks of sulfur. The element is deposited on the ground all around. Other than Yellowstone, I don't know where else you might see this.

blog.globaloutdoors.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Parks#Shield Volcano#America#Sulphur Works#North American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Hiking
Related
Traveltravelawaits.com

6 Lakes Perfect For An RV Camping Trip This Summer

TravelAwaits participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn commission when you click on or make purchases via links. RV camping offers the comforts of home while being surrounded by nature. Camping in an RV is even better next to a lake. Imagine waking up and sipping your coffee while enjoying serene views of the water. From kayaking to parasailing, lakes also offer plenty of activities you can take advantage of while camping. Here are six lakes that would be perfect for your next camping adventure and some great RVs to do it in!
Traveltravelawaits.com

7 Gorgeous National Parks To Visit This Fall According To A Park Ranger

I’m a retired National Park Service ranger. I spent a career working in parks from the Atlantic to the Pacific, from border to border. Fall is my favorite time to take my own vacation, and these are some parks I’d recommend. Fall travel doesn’t always have to be about foliage....
LifestyleThe Tribune

Rocky Mountain National Park is beautiful but still dangerous

With the recent injuries and deaths in Rocky Mountain National Park (RMNP), the Trail-Gazette wanted to remind everyone that while the park is astoundingly beautiful, it is incredibly dangerous if you are ill prepared. Between the steep cliffs, frequent lightning, and sometimes dangerous wildlife, visitors to the park should be...
Lifestyleworldatlas.com

15 Most Beautiful Lakes In The World

In nearly every country, and every continent around the world, lakes or larger bodies of water occur. Whether fresh water, saline, glacial or volcanic lakes provide important ecosystems for a variety of plants and animals around the world. They can be found in high altitudes, or sunk within caves, and in nearly all types of landscapes. No matter where on Earth they occur, one thing is certain- lakes can be some of the most stunning natural occurrences. Here we’ve compiled a list of 15 of the most beautiful lakes in the World.
TravelPosted by
Mens Journal

Book a Jaw-Dropping Stay at the Most Epic National Park Lodges in America

The National Park System manages 423 individual units, spanning more than 85 million acres across all 50 states. These sites include everything from national preserves and parkways to scenic riverways and battlefields. Of these, only 63 units have the elite designation of being recognized as a national park. Each year, these natural wonders attract a mind-boggling number of tourists. In 2019 (the most recent “normal” year), national park visitation topped 327 million, shattering multiple records along the way.
Beatrice, NENews Channel Nebraska

Highway travelers seeing new National Park name, near Beatrice

BEATRICE – Motorists driving east or west near a southeast Nebraska National Park Services attraction will now see the new name of the park. A Nebraska Department of Transportation crew was putting in place the first highway sign with the new name, Homestead National Historical Park, along Nebraska Highway 4, near the Freeman School. A second sign, east of the Heritage Center, is also being replaced.
Traveltravelawaits.com

10 Important Ranger Tips For Visiting Yosemite National Park

Yosemite National Park in California’s Sierra Nevada mountains is well known for its waterfalls, ancient sequoia trees, and, of course, the granite cliffs El Capitan and Half Dome. Then again, since there are nearly 1,200 square miles within its boundaries, the park is also home to deep valleys, giant meadows, vast sections of wilderness, and an abundance of wildlife.
TravelPosted by
Travel + Leisure

The Best Cross-country U.S. Road Trip Itinerary: Northern Route

Nothing quite beats the experience-of-a-lifetime exhilaration of a cross-country road trip. If you are looking to get lost in adventure, nature, and the pristine surrounding beauty, then this route is for you. Here we mapped out the quintessential stops and exciting points of respite along the northern route from the Pacific Northwest to the Northeast. The best part? There is no exact science to it, so begin your journey from whichever coast you prefer and immerse yourself in all that this route has to offer.
Traveltripsavvy.com

Canyonlands National Park: The Complete Guide

The southeastern corner of Utah is home to some of the most stunning landscapes in the entire American West. Towering rock formations surrounded by rolling hills and arid deserts create an otherworldly moonscape unlike any other. At the center of this unique ecosystem sits Canyonlands National Park, a place that is so starkly beautiful that it has beckoned to travelers and adventurers for decades, luring in visitors with its rugged, almost-primal vistas.
Wyoming Statebuckrail.com

SNAPPED: National Parks from space

WYOMING — Ahead of its 105th birthday this month, the National Park Service released photos of Yellowstone and Grand Teton National Parks taken from NASA’s International Space Station. They also spoke with NASA Astronaut and veteran of Space Shuttle mission STS-12, Megan McArthur, about the experience of seeing parks from...
Travelsanantoniomag.com

Taking the Road Less Traveled to Big Bend National Park

I consider a road trip its own category of outdoors activity. I prefer to drive rather than fly anywhere, in part, so I can stop on a whim to photograph whatever I see. The open road is pure Americana. (We even devoted an issue to the road trips earlier this year). So, after spending a couple of days in Marfa, I headed to the Big Bend region, taking a new route for me, the River Road.
Chicago, ILPosted by
CBS Chicago

National Park Service Planning Entrance Fees For Indiana Dunes National Park

CHICAGO (CBS) — The National Park Service is proposing to charge an entrance fee for Indiana Dunes National Park for the first time, as well as six new backcountry campsites and a group campsite near the beach, and is asking for public comment. If approved, the entrance fees would begin on March 31, 2022: Per person/walk-in/bike-in/boat-in rate: $15.00, Motorcycle Pass: $20.00, Seven-Day Vehicle Pass: $25.00, Indiana Dunes National Park Annual Pass: $45.00 and Commercial Fee for a Motor Coach: $100.00. The National Park Service will hold an online public meeting on the proposed entrance fees via Zoom next Wednesday, Aug. 18, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m....
Posted by
Only In Alaska

All Aboard The Train That Takes You To Go Hiking In The Alaskan Wilderness

If you’re looking for an incredible adventure, take a train to hike out to Laughton Glacier! This awesome train starts in Skagway and brings you up into the mountains to a breathtaking hike on one fabulous glacier. It’s a perfect day trip for anyone in or near Skagway (well, or those who are willing to […] The post All Aboard The Train That Takes You To Go Hiking In The Alaskan Wilderness appeared first on Only In Your State.
TravelPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Historic Fire Lookout Burns Down After Devastating Dixie Fire Breaches Lassen Volcanic National Park

A historic fire lookout that perched on top of Mount Harkness in Lassen Volcanic National Park in California has been razed by the Dixie Fire. The Redding Record Searchlight reports the massive wildfire breached the national park last Friday, and the historic fire lookout was the first of the park’s buildings to fall to the blaze. “I’m here to announce tonight... that the historic Harkness fire lookout did burn down,” park Superintendent Jim Richardson told the outlet. “There are other resources at risk, particularly facilities, many of them are historic, so we will report that out to the public as soon as we can confirm any losses.” Richardson added that the fire “ran nearly the length of the entire park up to near Butte Lake, a little over 8,000 acres in the national park.” Over the weekend, officials confirmed that the Dixie Fire had become the second-largest blaze in the state’s history at more than 463,000 acres.
Latrobe, PAstvincent.edu

Boyer School Contingent Travels to Sequoia National Park for Field Research

LATROBE, PA – Under the guidance of Dr. Michelle Duennes, assistant professor of biology, a group of Saint Vincent College biology students spent a week of their summer vacation on an immersive research experience in California’s Sequoia National Park. Taylor Hatchet, C’21, of Reisterstown, Maryland, along with rising seniors Mary...
Lifestylelonelyplanet.com

Best time to visit Lake Tahoe

Lake Tahoe is a unique travel destination because summers and winters equally and reliably host a playful array of outdoor recreation. With summer temperatures averaging 70-80 degrees, cold lake waters rejuvenate nature-goers after days spent hiking, cycling or paddling. On the winter front, temperatures in the Tahoe Basin and surrounding...

Comments / 0

Community Policy