Here are the 2 finalists for Bloomington police chief
BLOOMINGTON — A high-ranking Illinois State Police trooper and the current police chief of Illinois' capital city are the two finalists to become the city's next top cop. Either state Police Col. Jamal Simington or Springfield police Chief Kenny Winslow will become Bloomington's next police chief, marking the end to a saga of internal resignations and promotions that has cycled three times in the last three years.www.pantagraph.com
Comments / 0