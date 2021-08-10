Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

N Korea vows stronger attack capabilities over allied drills

By KIM TONG-HYUNG
Posted by 
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05L0LA_0bMqc03B00

SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — The powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un ripped South Korea for proceeding with military exercises with the United States that she said are an invasion rehearsal and warned Tuesday that the North will work faster to strengthen its preemptive strike capabilities.

Kim Yo Jong’s statement came after South Korean media reported that the allied militaries will begin four days of preliminary training on Tuesday before holding computer-simulated drills on Aug. 16-26.

Kim said she was given authority to release the statement, implying the message came directly from her brother.

Hours after her comments were published on state media, South Korea's defense and unification ministries said North Korean officials hadn't responded to their calls Tuesday afternoon over inter-Korean hotlines, which had been disconnected for a year before North Korea agreed to reopen them in late July. The Koreas then described the move as a conciliatory gesture.

South Korean officials said they were closely monitoring the development, but that it wasn't immediately clear whether North Korea had cut the communication channels again.

Kim Yo Jong described South Korea’s decision to hold joint exercises despite earlier warnings by the North as “perfidious behavior” that will push the allies into facing a “more serious security threat.”

She said continuing the drills exposed the hypocrisy of the Biden administration’s offers to resume dialogue over North Korea's nuclear weapons program. She said a stable peace won’t be achieved on the Korean Peninsula unless the United States withdraws its troops and weapons from the South.

Kim said North Korea will “put more spur to further increasing the deterrent of absolute capacity to cope with the ever-growing military threats from the U.S.,” including its capabilities for national defense and “powerful” preemptive strikes for “rapidly countering any military actions against us.”

“(The drills) are the most vivid expression of the U.S. hostile policy towards (North Korea), designed to stifle our state by force, and an unwelcoming act of self-destruction for which a dear price should be paid as they threaten the safety of our people and further imperil the situation on the Korean Peninsula,” Kim said.

“For peace to settle on the peninsula, it is imperative for the U.S. to withdraw its aggression troops and war hardware deployed in (South) Korea. As long as the U.S. forces stay in (South) Korea, the root cause for the periodic aggravation of the situation on the Korean Peninsula will never vanish.”

It wasn’t immediately clear whether North Korea’s threat to advance its preemptive strike capabilities signaled a resumption of testing activity.

North Korea ended a yearlong pause in ballistic tests in March by firing two short-range missiles into the sea, continuing a tradition of testing new U.S. administrations with weapons demonstrations and other provocations apparently aimed at measuring Washington’s response and wresting concessions.

But North Korea hasn’t conducted any known test launches since then as Kim Jong Un focused national efforts on fending off the coronavirus and salvaging a broken economy damaged further by pandemic border closures.

North Korea’s angry reaction to the drills further diminishes South Korean hopes for improving bilateral ties, which rose after the North agreed to reopen long-stalled communication channels with the South.

But just days after the lines were restored, Kim Yo Jong warned that the planned military drills between South Korea and the United States will undermine prospects for better inter-Korean ties.

Some analysts say North Korea’s decision to restore the communication lines was mainly aimed at pushing Seoul to convince Washington to make concessions while nuclear diplomacy remains deadlocked.

“Kim Yo Jong’s threatening statement demonstrates that North Korea will use even restrained U.S.-South Korea defense exercises as an excuse not to implement inter-Korean cooperation agreements and to justify its next military provocation,” said Leif-Eric Easley, a professor of international studies at Ewha Womans University in Seoul.

Kim Jong Un has pledged to bolster his country's nuclear deterrent while urging his people to stay resilient in a struggle for economic self-dependence in the face of U.S.-led pressure. His government has so far rejected the Biden administration’s overture for talks, demanding that Washington abandon its “hostile” policies first.

The United States keeps about 28,000 troops in South Korea to help deter potential aggression from North Korea, in a legacy of the 1950-53 Korean War. The allies have yet to officially announce the details of this month’s drills.

Boo Seung-Chan, spokesperson of South Korea’s Defense Ministry, said in a briefing that the allies were discussing the “timing, scale and methods” of the summertime drills.

North Korea has long bristled at joint military exercises between South Korea and the United States, which the allies describe as defensive in nature, and often responds to them with its own weapons tests.

In the past few years, however, South Korea and the United States have canceled or downsized some of their training to support now-dormant diplomacy aimed at ending the North Korean nuclear crisis or because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

North Korea has suspended its nuclear and long-range missile tests since 2018, when leader Kim Jong Un initiated diplomacy with South Korea and then-President Donald Trump while attempting to leverage his nuclear weapons for badly needed sanctions relief.

After the talks fell through in 2019, North Korea ramped up tests of new short-range, solid-fuel weapons to improve its ability to deliver nuclear strikes and overwhelm missile defense systems in South Korea and Japan.

Inter-Korean ties flourished during the diplomacy of 2018, during which Kim and South Korean President Moon Jae-in met three times and vowed to resume inter-Korean economic cooperation when possible, expressing optimism that the sanctions would end and allow such projects.

But North Korea later cut off ties with South Korea following the collapse of the second summit between Kim and Trump in 2019 when the Americans rejected North Korea's demand for major sanctions relief in exchange for a partial surrender of its nuclear capabilities.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
58K+
Followers
60K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Jong Un
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#N Korea#North Korean#South Korean#Inter Korean#Ewha Womans University#Defense Ministry
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
Country
Japan
Related
Worlddallassun.com

Analysis: What Does Fall of Kabul Mean for North Korea

Experts are split on how the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan could affect North Korea. Some argue that the collapse of Kabul, triggered by the withdrawal of U.S. forces, could encourage North Korea's nuclear ambitions, while others suggest the fall of Kabul may work against Pyongyang because getting Washington's attention would be harder given the complex aftermath of the withdrawal from Afghanistan.
WorldDaily Beast

He Was Kim Jong Un’s Party Pal. Now He Rots in a Chinese Prison.

Michael Spavor, the spirited Canadian who twice finessed visits of Chicago Bulls legend Dennis Rodman to Pyongyang—including for a birthday bash with leader Kim Jong Un—was sentenced to 11 years in a Chinese prison last week. The crime for which Spavor was found guilty, after having been held virtually incommunicado since December 2018, was to have spilled state secrets, including pictures, to a former Canadian diplomat who’s also been jailed all this time.
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

US envoy arrives in Seoul amid N Korean anger over drills

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — U.S. President Joe Biden’s special envoy for North Korea arrived in South Korea on Saturday for discussions over stalled nuclear diplomacy with Pyongyang. Sung Kim’s visit comes amid fresh tensions over ongoing U.S.-South Korean military exercises, which the North has described as an invasion rehearsal...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

U.S. envoy for North Korea to visit South amid standoff over drills

SEOUL, Aug 20 (Reuters) - The U.S. special envoy for North Korea will visit South Korea this weekend amid a standoff over U.S.-South Korean military exercises that North Korea has warned could trigger a security crisis. Sung Kimwill arrive in Seoul on Saturday for a four-day visit, during which he...
U.S. Politicswqcs.org

Korean Americans Await Biden's Decision On North Korea Travel Ban

The Biden administration must decide by the end of the month whether to renew a 4-year-old ban on Americans traveling to North Korea. Many Americans with relatives in North Korea are eagerly awaiting the decision. NPR's Anthony Kuhn has more from Seoul. ANTHONY KUHN: The division of Korea into two...
WorldWATE

Biden’s special envoy urges North Korea to return to talks

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — U.S. President Joe Biden’s special envoy for North Korea said Monday he’s ready to meet his North Korean counterparts “anywhere and at any time” as he held discussions with South Korean officials over stalled nuclear talks with the North. Sung Kim’s visit to Seoul comes...
Worldmix929.com

U.S., S.Korea envoys discuss jumpstarting talks with North Korea

SEOUL (Reuters) – The U.S. special envoy for North Korea was due to meet his South Korean counterpart on Monday, as the two allies look for ways to entice Pyongyang back to talks over its nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programmes. Sung Kim arrived in Seoul on Saturday for a...
U.S. PoliticsCouncil on Foreign Relations

When Will the U.S.-North Korea Negotiating Stalemate Be Broken?

August 16, 2021 11:16 am (EST) The United States and North Korea have faced a stalemate around the resumption of denuclearization negotiations in the months following the inauguration of the Biden administration. Contrary to the conventional wisdom of those who expected North Korea to welcome Biden with provocations, North Korea has refrained from crisis instigation as a means by which to break the stalemate. The Biden administration’s affirmation of the Pyongyang Declaration and offers for dialogue have gone unanswered in Pyongyang, despite the Moon Jae-in administration’s efforts to jumpstart talks. Even if the United States and North Korea return to negotiations, the fundamental impasse between the two countries over North Korea’s denuclearization appears impossible to overcome.
Worldphiladelphiaherald.com

North blasts S Korea over joint drills with US

Pyongyang [North Korea], August 11 (ANI/Xinhua): The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) slammed South Korea on Wednesday for pushing ahead with planned military drills with the United States and warned of "serious security crisis". In a press statement published by the official Korean Central News Agency, Kim Yong Chol,...
WorldArkansas Online

Drills draw warning from N. Korea

SEOUL, South Korea -- The powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un warned Tuesday that Pyongyang could move to bolster its nuclear and conventional weapons program in response to a major joint military exercise between the United States and South Korea set for this month. "The dangerous war...
WorldVoice of America

N. Korea Returns to 'Old Playbook' of Confrontation, Dialogue

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA - In June, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un ordered his country to prepare for both “dialogue and confrontation” with the United States. It didn’t take long for the U.S. and its ally South Korea to experience both sides of that directive. Two weeks ago, North Korea...
WorldVoice of America

N. Korea Warns of 'Security Crisis' Over US-South Korea Exercises

SEOUL - North Korea on Wednesday said South Korea and the United States missed a chance to improve relations and are risking a "serious security crisis" by choosing to escalate tensions as they conduct joint military drills. Kim Yong Chol, a general and politician who played a leading role during...
WorldBirmingham Star

Kim's sister calls US-South Korea drills 'rehearsal' of war

Seoul [South Korea], August 10 (ANI/Sputnik): The upcoming joint drills of the United States and South Korea are a "rehearsal" of nuclear war, Kim Yo Jong, the deputy department director of the Workers' Party of Korea Central Committee, said on Tuesday. On Monday, media reported that this week Washington and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy