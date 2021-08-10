Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

South Korea in uphill battle to recover Korean War remains

By HYUNG-JIN KIM
Posted by 
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SO5gu_0bMqbuv300

ANYANG, South Korea — (AP) — On the first day of each month, Kwak Geum-ja makes a pilgrimage to a Korean War memorial in her neighborhood to pray for her father, a South Korean soldier who died in battle when she was just a baby.

His remains have yet to be recovered, and the aging Kwak is eager for them to be found and interred at the national cemetery.

“I’m over 70 now. I won’t have any regrets in my life if I recover my father’s remains before I die,” a teary-eyed Kwak said during an interview in the city of Anyang, just south of the capital, Seoul. “I just want to see and confirm them with my eyes. Nothing more.”

Kwak is among the tens of thousands of South Koreans hoping the remains of their loved ones — soldiers who perished during the 1950-53 Korean War — will be found.

There’s still a long way to go.

Since recovery efforts modeled after a similar U.S. mission began in earnest more than 20 years ago, authorities have unearthed thousands of sets of remains believed to be deceased South Korean soldiers, but have only been able to identify 166 of them. The number of unrecovered South Korean soldiers stands at about 120,000.

South Korea has so far collected DNA samples from blood relatives of only about 47,000 slain soldiers to compare with DNA extracted from exhumed bones.

The conflict, which pitted South Korea and U.S.-led U.N. forces against North Korea and China, killed 1-2 million people, including 160,000 South Korean soldiers.

Finding their remains is an urgent, emotional task because most of the bereaved relatives are either elderly or have already passed away.

The recovery work is complicated by the fact that many South Korean soldiers were sent to the front without military identification during the war's opening phase, as the South rushed to blunt the surprise North Korean invasion. Authorities also didn’t keep most soldiers' dental records, chest X-rays and other forms of ID. Once the conflict ended, rapid post-war reconstruction and land redevelopment projects followed, making it difficult to locate some former battlefields and burial sites.

“It would be more meaningful for bereaved families to get back their loved ones’ remains when they are still alive. That’s our fundamental yet most difficult mission,” said Im Na Hyok, director of the central identification laboratory at a Defense Ministry-run agency that's responsible for recovering and identifying troops killed in action.

During a recent visit by Associated Press journalists to her laboratory, located in Seoul's national cemetery, she discussed some of the remains authorities have dug up in recent years from a former battlefield inside the Demilitarized Zone, a strip of heavily fortified land that forms the de facto border between the two Koreas. It was South Korea's first such excavation project in the DMZ since the war's end.

Describing a yellowish, near-complete skeleton laid on a lab table, Im said the remains were likely a U.N. soldier from Europe, not Korean. She noted the higher-bridged nasal bone and teeth with amalgam fillings, a dental treatment that didn’t exist in both Koreas and China at the time of the war. A bulletproof vest, boots and other items collected with the skeleton were all found to be U.N.-provided gear, she said.

Another, less-complete skeleton is suspected to be a South Korean soldier. Im said the soldier likely died at around age 25, citing her team's examination of the wisdom teeth, tooth wear and the condition of other bones.

Im said she hopes to expand her office’s missions into North Korea, where Seoul believes about 30,000 unrecovered South Korean war dead are buried.

North Korea has never allowed South Korea to excavate on its territory. It also refuses to receive the remains of its soldiers South Korea has found.

But in a sign it prioritizes relations with Washington, North Korea still conducted 33 joint recovery operations with the U.S. from 1996-2005, collecting 229 sets of American remains on its territory. In 2018, it returned 55 boxes containing the remains of presumed U.S. service members missing from the war as a goodwill gesture, as the two countries were engaged in now-stalled diplomacy on the North’s nuclear program.

The Korean Peninsula remains at a technical state of war, because an armistice that ended the conflict in 1953 has yet to be replaced with a peace treaty. More than 7,500 Americans remain unaccounted for from the Korean War.

Kwak’s father, Pfc. Kwak Jeong-kyu, died at age 26 at the South Korean border town of Cheolwon on Jan. 1, 1951. She said she submitted her blood samples more than 10 years ago. Each year she receives a letter from the government saying her father’s remains have yet to be found.

She has no memory of her dad, since she was only a year old when he was conscripted into the army. As a child, Kwak said she hated attending village parties involving families, or seeing her friends' fathers show up at school.

Shortly before her mother died of a heart problem in 1984, the war widow sank into delirium and asked if her husband had returned.

“When she was dying, those were the only words she uttered … I think my mom said this because she had deep longings for him too,” Kwak said.

Choi Choong-sik, the 68-year-old son of a late South Korean marine, said it was only around 1980 that his family learned there was a grave with his father’s name on it at the national cemetery, although they were informed of his death soon after he was killed in the war's closing weeks.

Choi regularly pays his respects at the grave. But he still submitted DNA samples to the search commission, in case his father's remains are still out there. He feels there's a possibility someone else’s ashes might have been buried in the cemetery during the post-war chaos.

“I sometimes wonder if the remains at the grave are truly my father’s,” Choi said. “Wouldn’t it be wonderful if my father’s real remains are recovered when I’m still alive?”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
58K+
Followers
60K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Korean War#Korean Peninsula#Korean People#Anyang#South Koreans#U N#North Korean#Defense Ministry#Associated Press#Dmz#Americans#Pfc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Country
China
Related
Worlddallassun.com

Analysis: What Does Fall of Kabul Mean for North Korea

Experts are split on how the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan could affect North Korea. Some argue that the collapse of Kabul, triggered by the withdrawal of U.S. forces, could encourage North Korea's nuclear ambitions, while others suggest the fall of Kabul may work against Pyongyang because getting Washington's attention would be harder given the complex aftermath of the withdrawal from Afghanistan.
WorldDaily Beast

He Was Kim Jong Un’s Party Pal. Now He Rots in a Chinese Prison.

Michael Spavor, the spirited Canadian who twice finessed visits of Chicago Bulls legend Dennis Rodman to Pyongyang—including for a birthday bash with leader Kim Jong Un—was sentenced to 11 years in a Chinese prison last week. The crime for which Spavor was found guilty, after having been held virtually incommunicado since December 2018, was to have spilled state secrets, including pictures, to a former Canadian diplomat who’s also been jailed all this time.
MilitaryPosted by
CBS News

U.S. adds planes to Afghan airlift as Taliban warns of "consequences" if withdrawal deadline is missed

An Afghan security guard was killed in a shootout on Monday just outside Kabul's international airport as hectic scenes continued with thousands of people clambering for a way out of the country. The Biden administration was ramping up its frantic evacuation efforts, with the U.S. military sending 20 more planes into Kabul to help fly people out of the country.
Militaryrealcleardefense.com

Why Is China Building 250 Nuclear Missiles That Can Hit America?

Just when you think you’re starting to get over the latest shocking news involving the People’s Republic of China’s unprecedented military buildup, you get zapped with another hair-raising jolt of reporting. Indeed, after recent stories on two new Chinese intercontinental ballistic missile silo sites this summer, last week, a third—yes,...
Aerospace & DefenseArs Technica

The US military may soon declassify a secret space weapon

US military officials are debating whether to publicly demonstrate a new space weapon capability, according to the online publication Breaking Defense. Senior military leaders, including Gen. John Hyten, the vice-chairman of the joint chiefs of staff, have been discussing for more than a year whether to reveal a secret space weapon by providing a demonstration of its capabilities, the report says. The weapon system, the details of which remain obscure, was developed as a "Special Access Program," which is reserved for highly classified information.
Foreign Policyraleighnews.net

China's grip over South China Sea forces US to speed up coa

Washington [US], August 22 (ANI): China's baseless claims over the South China Sea has compelled the US to speed up the formation of a coalition of claimants to challenge the communist regime in the region, a media report said. Washington is planning to follow the 2016 verdict by the International...
WorldPosted by
UPI News

More South Koreans oppose delaying joint exercises despite North Korea concerns

Aug. 9 (UPI) -- About half of South Koreans in a recent poll said they are opposed to any postponement of planned joint exercises. Five hundred people responded to an automated phone survey sent to 9,481 individuals on Friday, conducted by Realmeter on behalf of local network YTN. Among the respondents about 50.4% said they are opposed to delays to exercises, with 35% of the entire group expressing "total opposition" to postponement, Newsis reported Monday.
Healthraleighnews.net

South Korea allows use of remaining AstraZeneca doses on th

Seoul [South Korea], August 14 (ANI/Sputnik): The South Korean health authorities have allowed to immunize those aged 30 and over with the unused shots of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine, Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said on Friday. Such citizens will be able to sign up for the remaining doses...
WorldThe Guardian

‘Treacherous’: Kim Jong-un’s sister condemns South Korea-US war games

The influential sister of the North Korean ruler, Kim Jong-un, has called Seoul authorities “treacherous” over the South’s joint military exercises with the US, warning the two allies would face greater security threats as a result. Kim Yo-jong’s latest remarks come despite a surprise thaw on the Korean peninsula, prompted...
MilitaryNew York Post

North Korea issues threat over joint US-South Korea military drills

North Korea on Wednesday threatened to respond to US-South Korean military drill it claims are an invasion rehearsal. Senior North Korean official Kim Yong Chol condemned South Korea for continuing the allied drills and warned of unspecified counteractions that would make Seoul “realize by the minute” that it had waded into a security crisis.
Militaryhot96.com

Korean War Remembrance

INDOT will be putting up a memorial sign in Mount Vernon to honor Korean War veterans. The sign will go up on Highway 69 along the 38th parallel, the line denoting 38 degrees north latitude. The 38th parallel marked the dividing line between North and South Korea during the war.
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

US envoy arrives in Seoul amid N Korean anger over drills

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — U.S. President Joe Biden’s special envoy for North Korea arrived in South Korea on Saturday for discussions over stalled nuclear diplomacy with Pyongyang. Sung Kim’s visit comes amid fresh tensions over ongoing U.S.-South Korean military exercises, which the North has described as an invasion rehearsal...
Foreign PolicyBoston Herald

Kirk: China, Russia, N. Korea exploiting U.S. freedom

The United States is an easy target for America’s enemies and critics. Taking advantage of the extraordinary freedom they have in the U.S., foes near and far spread their views, supporting and opposing candidates, gaining access to faculties and think tanks, influencing political life and infiltrating government offices and agencies as well as private business.

Comments / 0

Community Policy