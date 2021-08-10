Cancel
REPORT: Kathy Hochul preparing to be acting governor within weeks as Cuomo probe continues

A new report from the Wall Street Journal indicates that Lt. Governor Kathy Hochul expects to replace Governor Andrew Cuomo as acting governor in the coming weeks.

The Journal spoke with sources, who indicated that advisors with knowledge of phone calls last week indicated that steps were being discussed on how the transition would occur.

The state’s legislative chambers are in the process of moving through hearings that could result in impeachment.

However, Gov. Cuomo has doubled-down on his innocence.

