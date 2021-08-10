Savannah motorcyclist airlifted after crash in Yates County

Deputies say a Wayne County man was airlifted from the scene of a car vs. motorcycle crash in the town of Starkey.

It happened on Saturday, when Curvin Brubacher, 25, of Dundee was slowing down to make a turn off State Route 14.

Joshua Hill, of Savannah attempted to pass him- striking his car. Deputies said Hill was operating a motorcycle at the time of the crash and suffered a leg injury.

He was airlifted to Strong Memorial Hospital by Mercy Flight.

