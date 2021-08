While it may seem a little premature to make rosy predictions of the future after last year’s bout with COVID-19, experts think the dairy industry is looking up in 2022. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s World Ag Supply and Demand Estimates report released July 13, nationwide diary production is expected to rise by 1.5% in 2022, while market rates are more a mixed bag. In the USDA’s look ahead to 2022, projections of milk production clock in at 231.6 billion pounds, an increase of 500 million pounds from June as cow numbers grow across the country.