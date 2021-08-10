Masks will be required in Dundee, Penn Yan schools as students, teachers return

Teachers and students in Penn Yan and Dundee will have to wear masks.

That was the announcement from both schools on Monday, after the state clarified last week that it would not provide guidance.

The schools argue that masks are the only concession that staff or students will have to make as the fall semester begins.

The main reason for the masking requirement is the Delta variant and its transmissibility.

The districts will only use remote learning if a school closure is ordered or required. Students will be able to change classes as they traditionally have, busses will be able to have more students on them so before and after-school activities will resume and lunch will also go back to normal.

Students will also not have to have their temperature taken every morning.

