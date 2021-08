Leona Lee VanMetre, 87, of Hedgesville, West Virginia, passed away at the home of her daughter in Fairfield, on Sunday, August 8, 2021. Born on June 26, 1934, in Martinsburg, West Virginia, she was the daughter of the late John Reese and Anna May (Stockes) Houck. Leona was predeceased by her husband of 66 years, James E. VanMetre, who died in February 2021.