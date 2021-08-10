Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UFC

T.J. Dillashaw reveals recovery timetable following knee surgery, hopes to fight for UFC title in early 2022

By MMA Fighting Newswire
MMA Fighting
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleT.J. Dillashaw’s recovery timetable is more optimistic than initially expected. Dillashaw suffered several ligament tears in his left knee in the opening round of his July 24 fight against Cory Sandhagen. The former UFC bantamweight champion ultimately won the bout via split decision, which marked his octagon return following a two-year USADA suspension, however the post-fight injury report issued by the Nevada Athletic Commission gave Dillashaw a potential six-month medical suspension depending on the severity of his injury.

www.mmafighting.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cory Sandhagen
Person
Henry Cejudo
Person
Brendan Schaub
Person
T.j. Dillashaw
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mma Fighting#Knee Surgery#I Won#Combat#Usada#Pcl#Acl#Lcl#Espn#Mma
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
UFCmmasucka.com

Top 10 Best UFC Knockouts Which Changed the Era

In the history of MMA, there have several UFC knockouts which advanced or shifted the era. These UFC knockouts may have changed the era due to one great falling, or one new great rising, or sometimes both may be happening. On this list, we have the top 10 UFC knockouts which changed the era.
UFCMMAmania.com

UFC 265’s Casey Kenney: T.J. Dillashaw deserves ‘next title shot’

The scorecards for Cory Sandhagen vs. T.J. Dillashaw (and many other fights at UFC Vegas 32) caused a fierce debate online; however, Casey Kenny says Dillashaw is deserving of an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Bantamweight title shot. Kenney — who is coming off a loss to Dillashaw’s rival Dominick Cruz...
UFCMMA Fighting

Jose Aldo aiming for ‘great fight’ with T.J. Dillashaw in December

If Jose Aldo gets his way, he could be sharing the cage with a fellow two-time UFC champion soon. Aldo was victorious in the UFC 265 co-main event Saturday, winning a unanimous decision over bantamweight contender Pedro Munhoz. The former featherweight king now finds himself on his first win streak since moving down to 135 pounds.
UFCPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Video: Jose Aldo vs. ... Dominick Cruz, T.J. Dillashaw, Rob Font? Who's next after UFC 265?

Former UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo seems to be finding his groove at bantamweight. For the second consecutive fight, Aldo walked out of the octagon a winner after a phenomenal performance against Pedro Munhoz to secure a unanimous decision this past Saturday at UFC 265. After a rough patch of three consecutive losses, Aldo is rounding back into form and is starting to look like a legitimate contender at 135.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Eva Marie Drops Brock Lesnar Bombshell

Eva Marie made her comeback not that long ago and as stated by Eva Marie she may be looking into taking on a very new client of hers as she feels it may be best to start managing them if they did come back to WWE action. With this now out, does this also mean that the star in question will be making their comeback to WWE? Let’s jump right into this. Ric Flair Huge AEW Rampage Rumor Leaks.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Charlotte Flair Shows Up At New Wrestling Company

The former WWE Raw Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair was previously advertised for the WWE live event show in Charlotte, North Carolina. She was scheduled to face Rhea Ripley and Nikki A.S.H. During the commentary for Triplemania XXIX last night, Hugo Savinovich dropped hints that ‘The Queen’ could be close by...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Roman Reigns ‘Buries’ Injured WWE Diva

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns does not shy away from speaking his mind and during a recent interview, he took a shot at WWE star Bayley, who is currently out of action due to an injury. Roman Reigns takes a dig at Bayley. The Tribal Chief has been Universal Champion...
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Dana White Losing A-List Star To Bellator?

Dana White is the President of the UFC and is certainly a controversial figure in the world of MMA. Dana White was also previously accused of an ‘illegal crime’ in Las Vegas. Gable Steveson made a name for himself after his impressive performance at the Tokyo Olympics, where he won...
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Sean O’Malley ‘Threatening’ DM’s Stun UFC Fans

Sean O’Malley is currently one of the up and coming stars in the UFC as his bizarre looks and fighting skills inside the Octagon has certainly gotten him a lot of fans. Sean O’Malley also recently revealed Jon Jones rejected UFC star. On a recent episode of The TimboSugarShow podcast,...
UFCMMA Fighting

Paige VanZant reveals mental health struggles after latest loss: ‘Everyone expects me to lose and everyone expects me to fail’

When Paige VanZant stormed out of the ring following her fight against Rachael Ostovich at BKFC 19, it wasn’t because she was pouting over a loss. While the former UFC star turned bare-knuckle brawler felt like she won the fight, the wave of emotion that rolled over her in that moment which sent VanZant running out of the arena was more about the heartbreak she was facing after suffering another crushing defeat.
UFCMMA Fighting

Nate Diaz takes a shot at Conor McGregor, promises to show him how it’s done against Dustin Poirier

Nate Diaz rarely misses a chance to dunk on longtime rival Conor McGregor, and that war of words continued with a pair of social media posts on Monday. The former “BMF” title contender and one-time lightweight title challenger took to Twitter to fire a shot at the Irish superstar, who continues to rest and recover after suffering a broken leg in his second straight loss to Dustin Poirier in their trilogy at UFC 264.
UFCMMA Fighting

UFC 265 Aftermath: 17 years into his MMA career, Jose Aldo is still getting better

On Saturday night, Jose Aldo faced MMA Fighting’s sixth-ranked bantamweight Pedro Munhoz in the co-main event of UFC 265. It was an opportunity for Aldo to show that despite pushing 35 and already having a 17 year career in MMA, he still has something left in the tank, and boy did he deliver. In fact, the King of Rio showed that he’s only getting better with age.

Comments / 0

Community Policy