T.J. Dillashaw reveals recovery timetable following knee surgery, hopes to fight for UFC title in early 2022
T.J. Dillashaw’s recovery timetable is more optimistic than initially expected. Dillashaw suffered several ligament tears in his left knee in the opening round of his July 24 fight against Cory Sandhagen. The former UFC bantamweight champion ultimately won the bout via split decision, which marked his octagon return following a two-year USADA suspension, however the post-fight injury report issued by the Nevada Athletic Commission gave Dillashaw a potential six-month medical suspension depending on the severity of his injury.www.mmafighting.com
