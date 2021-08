Soni Fancher McClarney, 64, went to be with her Lord peacefully in her home in Kingsland, Texas on Thursday, July 29, 2021. Soni was born August 11, 1956, in Levelland, TX. She was the daughter of Doyle and Linda Fancher of Lamesa. She was one of four children, sisters Debbie Fancher of Lamesa and Jackie Williams of Horseshoe Bay, and brother Steve Fancher.