Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

The best time to visit Baltimore

By Julekha Dash
lonelyplanet.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBaltimore writer H.L. Mencken once quipped that “there is a saying in Baltimore that crabs may be prepared in 50 ways and all of them are good.” Indeed, a trip to Charm City means indulging in the famous crustaceans but the same can be said about the city itself. There...

www.lonelyplanet.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Camden Yards#Christmas Village#Art Museums#The Walters Art Museum#American#Cane Collective#The Mushroom Stand#Baltimore Spirits Company#Boordy Vineyards#The Urban Oyster#Juneteenth#Baltimore Pride July
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
Related
Baltimore, MDPosted by
Kaleah Mcilwain

The three best new restaurants to try in Baltimore during Restaurant Week

Baltimore’s Restaurant Week is back and this year there are new restaurants and some of the best deals. Screenshot from @thebaltimorefoodies Instagram.(Kaleah Mcilwain) Starting Friday, July 23, patrons will be able to visit around 100 of the best dining establishments in Maryland. There will be 10 days of dining deals with new restaurants all offering multi-course dining experiences at fixed prices ranging from $10-$45.
Chicago, ILlawofficer.com

The Cowards of Chicago

Share and speak up for justice, law & order... If there was one example of the damage that cowardly leaders could do, it is the city of Chicago. It has become all too cliche to discuss the countless murders and violent attacks that occur on a weekly basis in a city that was once a shining star for our country.
Towson, MDPosted by
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County Public Schools Urge Parents To Register Their Children Ahead Of Time

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — School’s coming up fast, and Baltimore County Public Schools are reminding parents and caregivers to register their children for school to ensure their smooth transition into class. “We want to see every BCPS student in class and ready to learn on Monday, Aug. 30,” said Superintendent Dr. Darryl L. Williams. “Parents and caregivers of children who will be new to our schools – including parents of Preschool, PreKindergarten, and Kindergarten students – are encouraged to register their children now. Registering before the school year starts ensures that schools can be better prepared to welcome and educate all students.” To enroll in kindergarten, students must be five by September 1. Preschool and PreKindergarten seats are limited, and are placed on a priority basis based on financial or educational need once seats are filled. To enroll in preschool, students must be three by September 1 and for PreKindergarten, students must be 4 by September 1. You can register your student through the Focus Parent Portal. Learn more about the portal in this informational video. The password for the video is “Baltimore.”
Baltimore, MDReal News Network

Dumpster fire: Baltimore burns 20 times the plastic it recycles

Baltimore burns more than 20 times the plastic it recycles, according to a new report by Global Alliance for Incinerator Alternatives (GAIA). Using publicly available data, researchers found the city recycles just 2.1% of plastic waste and incinerates nearly 50%, while the rest is landfilled. The oil industry scammed and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy