Elfrid Payton Agrees to Deal with Suns

The New York Knicks did not end up winning the NBA championship, but overall, their season has been more successful than in years past. They have the reigning COTY in Coach Thibodeau. Julius Randle's improvement this season has led the team to the playoffs while netting him the 2020-21 Most Improved award. However, it was clear that the New York Knicks were outclassed by the Atlanta Hawks in their matchup, and the Knicks were unceremoniously sent home.