Elfrid Payton Agrees to Deal with Suns
Shams Charania of The Athletic reports Elfrid Payton has agreed to a one-year deal with the Phoenix Suns. https://twitter.com/ShamsCharania/status/1424893058684915716. A member of the New York Knicks last season, Payton started 63 regular-season games, averaging 23 minutes, 10 points, three rebounds and three assists per game. The former first-round draft pick returns to Phoenix, where he played 19 games, averaging 29 minutes, 12 points, five rebounds and six assists per game.www.sportsgrid.com
Comments / 0