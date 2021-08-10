Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Elfrid Payton Agrees to Deal with Suns

SportsGrid
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShams Charania of The Athletic reports Elfrid Payton has agreed to a one-year deal with the Phoenix Suns. https://twitter.com/ShamsCharania/status/1424893058684915716. A member of the New York Knicks last season, Payton started 63 regular-season games, averaging 23 minutes, 10 points, three rebounds and three assists per game. The former first-round draft pick returns to Phoenix, where he played 19 games, averaging 29 minutes, 12 points, five rebounds and six assists per game.

www.sportsgrid.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Phoenix Suns#The New York Knicks#The Atlanta Hawks#The Western Conference#The Milwaukee Bucks#1300#Fanduel Sportsbook
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Magic Johnson Has 1 Star Player In Mind For The Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers were served a first-round exit at the hands of the Phoenix Suns earlier this postseason. And with both LeBron James and Anthony Davis battling injury issues, the 2020 NBA champions certainly weren’t looking capable of making a title-defending run. This loss for LA marked the start...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Damian Lillard Reportedly Has 1 Preferred Trade Destination

Even though Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard has maintained that he isn’t actively pursuing a trade, rumors of his impending departure persist. The latest rumor comes from ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, who recently “revealed” Lillard’s top trade destination. Appearing on Sirius XM NBA Radio, Stephen A. declared that the...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

3 Phoenix Suns players who won’t be back next season

The Phoenix Suns must reset and reload for another title run, but these three players won’t be a part of that quest in 2021. The Phoenix Suns‘ magical NBA season came to an unceremonious end. After taking a 2-0 lead on the Milwaukee Bucks, Giannis Antetokounmpo and company won four straight the capture the NBA title. It was a hard defeat for a Phoenix team on an unforgettable ride since the postseason began.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

The New York Knicks Starting Lineup Could Make Some Noise In The East Next Season

When the New York Knicks secured a No. 4 seed in the playoffs, the world was shocked. It was enough for Tom Thibodeau to win Coach of the Year because of how shocked the NBA world was. The Knicks hadn’t made the playoffs since 2013. Years of poor choices in free agency, and the draft, led to many years of dismal play.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

How much does Chris Paul make from State Farm?

How much money does Phoenix Suns star point guard Chris Paul make from all those State Farm commercials he’s in each season?. NBA fans have seen a lot of Chris Paul during the playoffs. Not only has the Suns guard guided his team to the NBA Finals, but he’s been...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Bulls: How Kemba Walker signing impacts the Bulls

It’s no secret that the Chicago Bulls front office has made it their mission to revitalize the team going into this upcoming season. Offseason acquisitions like Lonzo Ball, Alex Caruso, and DeMar DeRozan have not only energized the Bulls’ rabid fanbase but also sent a strong message to the rest of the Eastern Conference that Chicago is no longer interested in rebuilding.
NBAwashingtonnewsday.com

NBA Rumors: The Lakers are reportedly considering reuniting with a former shooter who is now with the New York Knicks.

NBA Rumors: The Lakers are reportedly considering reuniting with a former shooter who is now with the New York Knicks. Aside from the backcourt, the Los Angeles Lakers require additional shooting to assist LeBron James and Anthony Davis in the upcoming NBA season. They could sign one of the numerous quality shooters likely to become available, but bringing in someone who is familiar with the Lakers’ system might be a better option.
NBAhoopsrumors.com

Knicks Trade Robinson-Earl To Thunder For Jokubaitis, McBride

JULY 30: The trade is now official, the Knicks announced in a press release. JULY 29: The Knicks will send the No. 32 pick to the Thunder for the Nos. 34 and 36 selections, tweets Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. Shams Charania of The Athletic adds (via Twitter) that the Knicks will be choosing Villanova forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl with the No. 32 pick, and he will then be rerouted to Oklahoma City.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Earl Monroe Wanted New York Knicks To Make Different Moves: "They're Pretty Much The Same Team As They Were Last Year."

The New York Knicks did not end up winning the NBA championship, but overall, their season has been more successful than in years past. They have the reigning COTY in Coach Thibodeau. Julius Randle's improvement this season has led the team to the playoffs while netting him the 2020-21 Most Improved award. However, it was clear that the New York Knicks were outclassed by the Atlanta Hawks in their matchup, and the Knicks were unceremoniously sent home.
NBAPosted by
theknickswall

Report: Knicks Agree to Deal With Dwayne Bacon

The Knicks’ signing of free agent Dwayne Bacon brings their roster total to 18, including a few players that may not be with the team. The New York Knicks are signing former Orlando Magic shooting guard Dwayne Bacon, according to ESPN’s Tim Bontemps. Bacon, 25, spent the 2020–21 NBA season...
NBAPosted by
AllPacers

Could This Player On The New York Knicks Become An NBA All-Star?

The Indiana Pacers had no answer for Immanuel Quickley of the New York Knicks in their first game of NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Monday afternoon. The former Kentucky Wildcat who was the 25th overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft torched the Pacers for 32 points and eight assists.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

7 Best 3PT Shooters That Can Help LeBron James And Russell Westbrook Next Season

The Los Angeles Lakers have recently acquired Russell Westbrook to fill their void at point guard and to add star power to the roster. He'll certainly be a great addition: Russell Westbrook is a triple-double machine, and he will be a capable second ballhandler behind LeBron James. Russell Westbrook can also score well when necessary, though with two other superstars on his team the scoring load on him is surely lessened.

Comments / 0

Community Policy