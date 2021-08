It’s that eventful time when students and their families are thinking ahead to the upcoming school year, even as they enjoy the remaining weeks of summer. Right now, these preparations feel more important than ever, and as U.S. Secretary of Education, I’m so encouraged by the groundswell of support from city leaders across the country in helping our nation’s communities, and our nation’s schools, become fully operational again heading into the new school year. In acknowledging your hard work and contributions to this important mission, we can all agree there’s more to be done. Opening schools in the fall will require a total team effort, and won’t be successful without your continued help.