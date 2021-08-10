NW News: Across 41 year age gap, an Olympic hopeful and a Senior Games champ have partnership that sprints
“Not every Olympic story is happening in Tokyo this week. Take for instance two runners in Tacoma. He’s a 26-year-old former Oregon Ducks standout, now a professional quarter-miler. She’s a 67-year-old baby boomer who began sprinting barely a decade ago. Together they overcame various personal disappointments and sorrows to make a winning combination.” Read more at NW News Network.thesubtimes.com
