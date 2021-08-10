Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tacoma, WA

NW News: Across 41 year age gap, an Olympic hopeful and a Senior Games champ have partnership that sprints

The Suburban Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Not every Olympic story is happening in Tokyo this week. Take for instance two runners in Tacoma. He’s a 26-year-old former Oregon Ducks standout, now a professional quarter-miler. She’s a 67-year-old baby boomer who began sprinting barely a decade ago. Together they overcame various personal disappointments and sorrows to make a winning combination.” Read more at NW News Network.

thesubtimes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Sports
City
Tacoma, WA
Tacoma, WA
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oregon Ducks#Sprints#Tokyo#Nw News Network
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
CarsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. opens formal safety probe into some 765,000 Tesla vehicles

WASHINGTON, Aug 16 (Reuters) - U.S. auto safety regulators said Monday they had opened a formal safety probe into Tesla Inc's (TSLA.O) driver assistance system Autopilot after a series of crashes involving emergency vehicles. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said that since January 2018, it had identified 11...
Foreign PolicyNBC News

'Blood on his hands': Republicans criticize Biden as Taliban storm Kabul

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden faced sharp criticism from Republicans in Congress as Taliban fighters stormed Kabul on Sunday, the culmination of a monthslong offensive that began after the U.S. began to pull back troops this year. "What we're watching right now in Afghanistan is what happens when America withdraws...

Comments / 0

Community Policy