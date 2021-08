A homeless camp in Guerneville that had been relocated by a group of local residents has been cleared. Sonoma County sheriff deputies oversaw the clearing. Most of the camp’s 30 or so residents left before crews arrived at 10 AM Wednesday morning. No one was arrested for refusing to leave the Guerneville Park and Ride encampment. It comes after the camp was forcibly relocated to that spot from Third Street by a couple of independent residents claiming that the camp was a danger and a nuisance. One of the two, Josh Rogers, reportedly stopped by to observe Wednesday’s clean up.