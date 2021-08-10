West Nile Virus Detected In Pinal County Mosquitoes

The Pinal County Public Health Services District is advising the public that West Nile Virus positive mosquitoes have been detected in the county. “Mosquitoes are a part of our desert environment, just like the sun,” said Chris Reimus, manager of Pinal County’s Environmental Health Division. “People are used to avoiding sunburns and wearing sunscreen; the same principles apply to mosquitoes. Avoid them and wear CDC recommended repellent if mosquitoes cannot be avoided.”