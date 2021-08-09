Notice Of Drawing For Right To Apply For Video Lottery Designation

RAPID CITY, SD-- The City Council of the City of Rapid City will conduct a drawing on Monday, September 7, 2021 for the right to apply for a video lottery designation. Six (6) designations are available. The drawing will be conducted during the City Council meeting which is held in the Council Room on the second floor of City Hall, 300 Sixth Street, Rapid City, South Dakota. The meeting begins at 6:30 P.M.