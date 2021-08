Les Nicholson

Corbin's Eli Fischer finished tied for 6th at the Pikeville Invitational at Stone Crest in Prestonsburg in a field of 90 this past week.

He carded a 74 with three bogeys and finished strong with a birdie on 18.

"I think this was a good mental test for Eli with a strong field and a two-hour rain delay," Corbin coach Nick Tankersley said. "I think he composed himself well."