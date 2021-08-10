Local Teachers Share Classroom Wishlists for Upcoming School Year
With the new school year quickly approaching, we wanted to assist local teachers in spreading the word about their classroom wishlists, which are online lists of classroom items like notebooks, pencils, and cleaning products that teachers need help acquiring for the academic year. If you’re interested in supporting these Hudson, Bergen, and Essex County educators, read on to discover what their classrooms are in need of this year and donate an item or two!www.hobokengirl.com
Comments / 0