Everett and Jones Is A No-Frills BBQ Counter In Northern California That’s Famous For Its Homemade Beef Links

Smokin’ meats in the Bay Area since the 1970s, this no-frills BBQ counter belongs on every meat eater’s bucket list. Everett and Jones has a reputation for serving up some of the tastiest barbecue meats around. They are especially renowned for their homemade beef links which have delighted customers for generations. Get your fill of some of the most mouthwatering barbecue in all of NorCal. You won’t regret it!

Everett and Jones Barbeque has a long legacy in the East Bay. The restaurant first opened in Oakland in 1973 and it has over the years expanded with locations in Berkeley, Hayward, and Alameda.

The business has a story that's as remarkable as its food. Founded by Dorothy Everett, a divorced mother raising nine kids, the restaurant was born out of a sense of need. What started in an old condemned building on the corner of 92nd Avenue and East 14th Street has turned into a Bay Area staple.

Everett and Jones serves up a variety of sauced-up meats including beef brisket, smoked pork ribs, smoked chicken, and more. However, the restaurant's most beloved item may just be the homemade beef links!

These links are far from any sausage links you've had before. These are "Mom's famous delicious homemade all-beef sausage with no fillers." Made fresh daily in their own kitchen, these beef links are definitely worth the fuss.

The ribs may be just as iconic as the beef links. Voted "The Bay Area's Best Rib" by Oakland Tribune readers, these ribs are tender and meaty after being slow-smoked to perfection for hours.

Side dishes have a tendency to become an afterthought, but not at Everett and Jones. You can tell that the same amount of love and skill has gone into crafting mouthwatering dishes like macaroni and cheese, cornbread, potato salad, candy yams, and collard greens.

BBQ enthusiasts need to run, not walk, to the closest Everett and Jones Barbeque location. This place is legendary for a reason! Visit the restaurant's website for more about the restaurant's story and homemade beef links.

Have you visited this iconic BBQ counter in Northern California? What's your favorite item on the menu?

