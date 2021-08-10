‘Roswell, New Mexico’ Season 3 Episode 3 Recap: “Black Hole Sun”

Airing on The CW television network, Roswell, New Mexico stars Jeanine Mason, Nathan Parsons, Michael Vlamis, Lily Cowles, Tyler Blackburn, Heather Hemmens, and Michael Trevino. Based on the Roswell High book series (which was also the basis for a 1999 TV series), this series centers on Liz Ortecho (Mason), who returns to town after a decade away. After reconnecting with her old crush, Roswell PD Officer Max Evans (Parsons), she learns that he, his sister Isobel (Cowles), and their friend Michael (Vlamis), are aliens. In season three, after Max has come face to face with an alien that looks like him, he and his alien siblings try to uncover who this mysterious figure is. Meanwhile, Liz lives out her dream job, high paid, and changing the world at a California lab. A series of events prove that the one-time lover’s connection might not be severed for good. Alex Manes (Blackburn) finds himself in the crosshairs of a new clandestine organization and Michael, Isobel, and Rosa (Midthunder) all begin exhibiting new powers. Confusing things even further is an eerie glimpse Maria (Hemmens) gets of the future in which someone they love will die.