COWLITZ COUNTY, WA (KPTV) – The Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office says a man is behind bars after assaulting a SWAT team during an hours-long standoff. At about 10:10 a.m. Cowlitz Co. 911 got a call from a woman who said her husband had a knife, chased her in their home, and threatened to sacrifice “sacrifice her to God.” Deputies responded to the scene located in the 200 block of 46th Avenue in Longview and were able to get the woman to a safe location.