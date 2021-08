‘Twas a good night for thumping in GABP. Joey Votto has been on a dinger binge the likes of which not even he has seen in his Hall of Fame career. In fact, with his 3-run blast on Thursday in the series opener against the Pittsburgh Pirates, he matched Frank Robinson - yes, that Frank Robinson - as the first Cincinnati Reds basher to sock 10 dingers in a 10 game span since Frank did back in the 1962 season.