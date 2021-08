Denver appears to be the first city in the U.S. to not only require COVID-19 vaccines for its employees, but also extend the mandate to private businesses and organizations. The first, according to Megan Corey of the National League of Cities, was announced Monday by Denver Mayor Michael Hancock. His health order covers more than 10,000 people who work for the city and county, as well as first responders and people who work in health care, correctional facilities and public and private schools.