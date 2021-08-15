Programming Note: Where you can watch the Wyndham Championship, Panthers preseason game Sunday
We’ve got three big sports in action right here on WFMY News 2.
It all starts Sunday with PBR Bull Riding at 12:30 p.m.
After that, the Carolina Panthers are set to kick off the preseason against the Indianapolis Colts at 1 p.m.
Plus, see who will raise the coveted Sam Snead Cup in the final round of the Wyndham Championship starting at 4 p.m.
You can catch the first hour of Wyndham Golf at 3 p.m. Sunday on WFMY 2.2, Spectrum Channel 12-55, or on CBS Sports.
We’ve got you covered right here on the home of the Carolina Panthers.
Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app.
► Text the word APP to 336-379-5775
Comments / 0