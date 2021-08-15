Cancel
NFL

Programming Note: Where you can watch the Wyndham Championship, Panthers preseason game Sunday

WFMY NEWS2
WFMY NEWS2
 7 days ago

We’ve got three big sports in action right here on WFMY News 2.

It all starts Sunday with PBR Bull Riding at 12:30 p.m.

After that, the Carolina Panthers are set to kick off the preseason against the Indianapolis Colts at 1 p.m.

Plus, see who will raise the coveted Sam Snead Cup in the final round of the Wyndham Championship starting at 4 p.m.

You can catch the first hour of Wyndham Golf at 3 p.m. Sunday on WFMY 2.2, Spectrum Channel 12-55, or on CBS Sports.

We’ve got you covered right here on the home of the Carolina Panthers.

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app.

Text the word APP to 336-379-5775

DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE

DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE

