Interlinks Manager v1.27 Internal Links Optimizer for WordPress

Comparing two Oracle-owned Relational Database Management Systems. In my last MySQL article, I briefly mentioned that MySQL is owned by Oracle. But that got me thinking, why not compare MySQL and Oracle SQL? They’re both owned by the same company, and yet they both seem very different when using. In theory, every SQL language supported by different management systems should all be at least somewhat different. But these two RDBMSs have more differences than just the syntax. So that’s what we’ll be exploring in this article. Like the others, we’ll first start with a brief overview of Oracle SQL. Just a short description of what it is and some of the details we’ll need to reference later. Finally, we’ll compare some of the differences between MySQL and Oracle SQL. Like the other MySQL versus… articles, it isn’t going to be all-inclusive. But we’ll at least look at some of the major differences.