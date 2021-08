According to Wikipedia, the term “dropshipping’ can be concise into a single sentence – a retailing practice of sending items from a manufacturer directly to a customer. In other words, you as a seller do not need to keep stocks or inventory when you sell through the drop-shipping method. Your supplier or sourcing agent is responsible for ensuring your orders are delivered to your customers without your close supervision. In this way, you are free to concentrate on making more sales and open new markets, leaving the logistic matters to your dropship suppliers.