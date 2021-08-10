Jenice Armstrong: Congressman Dwight Evans says the outrage over gun violence isn't 'to the level it should be'
Aug. 9—Depending on their zip code, residents feel under siege, unable to even sit on their front stoops for fear of being struck by a stray bullet. Shootings such as the one Wednesday night, in which four people were shot near Max Steaks in the 3600 block of Germantown Avenue, happen regularly. There was a time when a quadruple drive-by shooting outside a sandwich shop was big news. Not anymore. Homicides are up 25% over this time last year.www.northwestgeorgianews.com
