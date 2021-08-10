Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Jenice Armstrong: Congressman Dwight Evans says the outrage over gun violence isn't 'to the level it should be'

By Jenice Armstrong, The Philadelphia Inquirer
northwestgeorgianews.com
 6 days ago

Aug. 9—Depending on their zip code, residents feel under siege, unable to even sit on their front stoops for fear of being struck by a stray bullet. Shootings such as the one Wednesday night, in which four people were shot near Max Steaks in the 3600 block of Germantown Avenue, happen regularly. There was a time when a quadruple drive-by shooting outside a sandwich shop was big news. Not anymore. Homicides are up 25% over this time last year.

www.northwestgeorgianews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Jim Kenney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firearms#D#Philadelphia Roadmap#Safer Communities#Philly#The Justice Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Philadelphia, PAphillytrib.com

Gun violence leaves pain, numbness

Principal Leyondo Dunn of Simon Gratz High School Mastery Charter is a big man who doesn’t seem easy to frighten. But, for a while, Dunn was afraid to pick up his own phone. He was afraid he might get another call with more bad news — that another of his students had been shot or killed. Four had already died of gunshot wounds this school year, prior to the June 8 graduation of his class of 2021. Another 19 had been either wounded or fired upon during the school year.
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
CBS Philly

Frustrated Over Gun Violence, West Philadelphia Neighbors Create Watch Group

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Neighbors in West Philadelphia are frustrated over the gun violence plaguing their streets, and they are banding together to try and fix it. During a Wednesday night meeting at the Cookman Beloved Community Baptist Church, it became apparent the residents needed to step forward. “We are the ones we are waiting for,” Saj Purple Blackwell, co-founder of the Blackwell Culture Alliance, said. “We do not have to wait for someone to do it for us.” Blackwell’s group is creating a community watch team to hopefully keep an eye on the streets. “We believe boots on the ground is how you...
Public SafetySeattle Times

Gun violence: Rights, responsibilities

Re: “We all can do more to stop gun violence” [July 31, Opinion]:. As a grandmother, I, too, agree with Margaret Heldring on gun violence, especially her comments regarding rights and responsibilities. If you drive a car you have to be licensed (and pass a driver’s test). You should be...
ProtestsWashingtonian.com

Conservative Activists Plan a Capitol Rally To Support Accused Jan. 6 Rioters

A rally in support of people accused of taking part in the riot at the US Capitol in January is scheduled for September 18 on the West Lawn of the Capitol. Called “#JusticeforJ6,” the gathering is the work of a group called Look Ahead America that views the majority of people who’ve been charged with taking part in the deadly event as nonviolent protesters who are being persecuted for their political beliefs.
Chicago, ILPosted by
WGN TV

South Side residents stage hunger strike over gun violence, youth investment in Chicago

CHICAGO — South Side residents are striking in an effort to raise awareness for the lack of investment in the city’s youth, in addition to a spike in gun violence. The group, led by community activist Ja’Mal Green, held a “Stop the Violence” rally Sunday at the former site of Garrett Morgan Elementary School. The group called on city and state officials and CPS to create a comprehensive plan to invest in young people, starting with approval for repurposing abandoned school buildings.
Dallas, GAnorthwestgeorgianews.com

America’s juries leave out minorities. Dallas is taking a look.

Last month, the Equal Justice Initiative released a report detailing ways that minorities are underrepresented on the nation’s juries. Dallas has played an important, though not always commendable, role in the history of this issue. Now, one of our own has a plan to address underrepresentation. The EJI report identifies...
Texas Stateyourconroenews.com

EXPLAINER: Texas GOP enlists law enforcement to end standoff

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — As the standoff in Texas over new voting laws drags on, Republicans have turned to a drastic option to end the stalemate: using law enforcement to find and retrieve more than 50 Democratic legislators who refuse to return to the state Capitol. It is a last-ditch...
Syracuse, NYuticaphoenix.net

Walsh says gun violence trending down, but still an issue

The number of violent crime and shootings in the city of Syracuse are “trending in the right direction,” according to Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh. A month ago, violent crimes were up 6%, but now the current numbers indicate they are up by only 1% over last year, he says. He...
Berrien County, MI983thecoast.com

County Commissioners Discuss Gun Violence

The problem of gun violence in the Benton Harbor area has gotten the attention of the Berrien County Board of Commissioners. Two days after Benton Harbor leaders announced 21 Days of Peace for the community to reflect on the problems caused by recent gun crimes, Berrien County Commissioner Don Meeks said at Thursday’s meeting Prosecutor Steve Pierangeli spoke to the administration committee about stemming the violence.
Public Safetyillinois.edu

Rebroadcast: Surviving Gun Violence

A recent city health report found that the life expectancy of Black Chicagoans was 9 years less than others due to the epidemic of gun violence. We talked with a reporter of The Trace, which started a series examining grief and perserverance in neighborhoods facing violence. The Trace is a non-profit newsroom reporting on gun violence in America.
Public SafetyMerced Sun-Star

Larry Elder says police aren’t more likely to use violence on Black people. That’s false

Conservative talk radio host Larry Elder is currently the leading candidate to replace California Gov. Gavin Newsom in the Sept. 14 recall election. With 18% of support among likely voters, Elder has outraised his GOP competitors, collecting nearly $4.5 million in July. Newsom, by comparison, has raised at least $45 million to fight the recall, an election which is costing California taxpayers a whopping $276 million and counting.
Columbus, OHwosu.org

Combating Gun Violence

Columbus is working to combat a big jump in gun-related homicides and shootings this year. It is not alone. Cities across the U.S. are pursuing a range of strategies to curb such violence. Today on All Sides with Ann Fisher, the cause and effect of escalating gun violence. Guests:. David...
Akron, OHideastream.org

Gun Violence On The Rise In Akron

Gun violence is on the rise in Akron, a trend being charted across the United States. In June alone, Akron police confiscated 109 illegal firearms. And the city’s homicide rate is outpacing last year’s. By the end of July, there had been 34 homicides in Akron, compared to 26 at...
Dunkirk, NYObserver

Signs won’t end gun violence rates

A firearms bill has been introduced in the New York State Legislature in the Assembly. The recently introduced bill would amend the state Executive Law to post firearms signs in areas that have a rate of gun violence above the national average as defined by the National Center for Health Statistics.
Hampden County, MAWWLP 22News

Lawmakers introduce impeachment pension bill

New moratorium prevents eviction in Hampden County until October. Foreign travelers may need to be vaccinated to enter US. Cuomo accuser files complaint with Albany sheriff; attorneys respond. Correctional officer’s academy graduation held in Ludlow. Poisoned meat eaten by dogs, neighbor in Bethany arrested. 'I tried to barter with God.'...

Comments / 0

Community Policy