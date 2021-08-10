Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationships

Great Greeley BakeOff showcases youths' skills in the kitchen

By Tamara Markard, Greeley Tribune, Colo.
northwestgeorgianews.com
 6 days ago

Aug. 9—It was the kids' turn to showcase their best baking skills as the Great Greeley BakeOff Kids Edition announced its winners Saturday. The young bakers could create any baked good — such as a cake, cookies, cupcakes, tarts, bread, etc. — that encompassed the theme "Favorite Summer Memory." The...

www.northwestgeorgianews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unc#Christmas Cookie#Camping#Sugar Cookie#Great Greeley Bakeoff#Unc#Rio#Greeley Stampede#Jewish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
University of North Carolina
NewsBreak
Cakes
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Relationships
Related
BusinessPosted by
Mashed

The Real Reason Banquet Frozen Meals Are So Cheap

As every college student who has been down to their last dollar knows, there are some reliable go-to meals you can make that do not require a lot of money — or even a stove. Microwavable dishes like ramen noodles, Totino's pizza rolls, and Kraft Easy Mac have made up the entirety of some scholars' diets. But, for those discerning undergrads who appreciate a little diversity in their dinner offerings, a Banquet frozen meal provides just that, with savory sides and even dessert pairings in some of their more premium packages.
Recipes12tomatoes.com

4-Ingredient Hamburger Casserole

The easiest casserole you’ll ever make. A casserole made up of just four ingredients might sound like it’s either too good to be true or completely devoid of flavor, but this one is neither of those things. It does have just four ingredients, but it’s very very real and is as tasty as a cheeseburger but with all the comfort of a casserole. I find myself making this on busy weeknights because it’s just so easy to throw together, but unlike some other last-minute meals I’ve tried out, I never hear any whining about this one once we all sit down to dinner.
RecipesSand Mountain Reporter

TASTE: Silky, sweet brown sugar treats

The flavor of brown sugar is silky and sweet. With a perfect hint of caramel, brown sugar enhances the flavor and texture of cookies and breads. The rich flavor of brown sugar, whether it is the light or dark brown variety, comes from the amount of molasses found in the sugar. The molasses syrup in brown sugar gives it the trademark coloring but also adds moisture.
RecipesFood52

Double-Chocolate Pudding Cake

This year, I was lucky enough to be home visiting my family for my birthday. My mom asked me the night before my birthday what kind of cake I would want. Truthfully, I hadn’t thought of anything; I had planned to bake myself a pie. But I searched the corners of my brain, knowing I’d find a craving. I described for my mom a chilled chocolate sheet cake frosted with whipped cream. She baked me one of the most delicious cakes I’ve ever had in my life—and I immediately set about writing my own version of it. The base is a delicious devil’s food sheet cake, poked with large holes that are filled with a homemade chocolate pudding. As the cake chills, it absorbs moisture from the pudding, becoming one incredibly delicious texture. Top it with the aforementioned whipped cream, and you have an easy cake worthy of a serious celebration. For an even simpler version of this cake, use your favorite boxed cake mix and a box of instant chocolate pudding mix prepared as directed, then pick up at step 6.
Relationshipsbrownwoodtx.com

Kitchen skills for kids: A family affair

"Mom, what’s for dinner” is one of those phrases that has been asked and will continue to be asked until the end of time. After all, food is the language of love, and for a mom…. food equals love!. “Can I help” may be a dream for some moms to...
Sun-Journal

Kids in the Kitchen

Love banana and peanut butter? Then mix them up in a delicious protein packed smoothie. If you like thicker smoothies- use frozen bananas and don’t add any ice!. 2 tablespoons honey (or to taste) 2 cups ice cubes. Directions:. Place all the ingredients in a blender and blend for 30...
Kidslsonews.com

Support getting youth outdoors, win a great adventure

Heartland DSC, one of 13 DSC Chapter Partners, prides itself on the mission of getting youth outdoors in Nebraska and Iowa. The group is committed to giving kids the opportunity to hunt and fish, while ensuring that the families incur absolutely no costs to do so. As part of their mission statement states: We realize that if hunting, fishing, and other outdoor activities are to remain a viable part of our society, it will be the youth that preserve them into the future.
Home & Gardenabc27.com

Kitchen Makeover with Kitchen Saver

If you want to refresh and revamp your kitchen but don’t want the hassle of doing it yourself. Call the experts at Kitchen Saver! Their professional installation crew, top quality products and fast and easy service will make your remodel a breeze.
HomelessPayson Roundup

Correction to July 23 article Confidence Kitchen Teaches the Homeless Life Skills

In the July 23 article entitled, “Confidence Kitchen teaches the homeless life skills,” the Roundup incorrectly reported both that the Rim View Community Church committed $1,000 per month to the kitchen as well as challenged other churches to do the same. The Rim View Community Church did give $1,000, but as a one-time donation.
RecipesKTLA.com

Chef Jamie Gwen shares no-cook recipes to stay cool in warm weather

Chef Jamie Gwen shares recipes for those warm weather days, when you don’t want to heat up the kitchen or sweat over a stove. Cut 4 crosswise slices in each tomato, leaving the tomato intact at the bottom. Fill each slice with cheese, bacon, turkey (spread with a bit of mayo!), lettuce, and avocado. Sprinkle with salt and pepper.
Home & Gardensportswar.com

Great discover info for cleaning in kitchen.

I cook bacon in broiler in oven, much easier and less messy than on stove top or in microwave. However cleaning broiler pan is tedious. We tried Dawn new product and voila, spray, let it set for a few minutes and literally wipe off both sides with green scrubbing pad. Easy peasy and clean as a whistle. Then we had some plastic iced tea pitchers that were stained from years of iced tea. Had tried bleach and window cleaner as well as several dishwashing liquids. Got some off but stains still there. Used Dawn miracle cleaner and they look like new with 10 minutes of easy work.
RecipesPosted by
TBR News Media

Video: Baked Lemon Donut recipe

(Culinary.net) Sweets with enhanced fruit flavors are often among the best of the best when it comes to family treats. Fruit can add levels of sweet, tart or even citrus flavor to all kinds of recipes. From grapefruit to berries and lemons, there are a variety of fruits that can...
Sedalia, MOSedalia Democrat

Kitchen family honors great-grandfather

DRESDEN — In a full-circle moment, a group of eight Sedalia siblings came together on July 30 to remember and honor their late great-grandfather the Rev. Samuel W. Hawkins by placing a new …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new...
Great Bend, KSPosted by
Great Bend Post

The Great Bend Business Showcase is back this year

The Great Bend Chamber of Commerce and USD 428 will be helping Great Bend school employees kick off the school year with the annual "Business Showcase" at the Panther Athletic Center on Wednesday, Aug. 18. Chamber President & CEO Megan Barfield says the event gives local businesses a chance to showcase their products and services while expressing appreciation to teachers and school staff.
Maine, NYbinghamtonhomepage.com

Local artists test their skills painting in the great outdoors

TOWN OF MAINE – A group of local artists took part in a boot camp on painting in the great outdoors. The Nanticoke Valley Historical Society and the Broome County Arts Council teamed up to host a ‘Plein Air’ painting workshop in the Town of Maine. The style involves painting...
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

When It Comes To Bacon, This Brand Stands Above The Rest

It goes without saying that the best cooking comes from adventurous people trying out interesting and unique recipes. Instead of drinking alcohol, some have taken it a step further, making beer-battered fish or even using alcohol to make grilled cheese sandwiches. What about the genius idea to have chocolate oozing out of the center of a molten chocolate lava cake? Thanks to a curious and gutsy pastry chef out there somewhere, who dreamed up the confection, we now get to enjoy its ooey-gooey deliciousness with every forkful.

Comments / 0

Community Policy