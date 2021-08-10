Great Greeley BakeOff showcases youths' skills in the kitchen

With our youngsters all busy as bees once again in school, a lot of the summer programs and activities are over for the most part but not all – some still remain such as the SCTP Firearms Program, a shooting program for young people held by Game & Fish Region IV personnel and the Yuma Trap and Skeet club at the Adair Park range. This not only gives them positive and fun things to do to occupy their downtime but teaches other useful things as well. With the Shooting Sports in Yuma, youngsters not only learn about firearms safety that comes with responsible firearms use but personal discipline, responsibility, teamwork, self-esteem and sportsmanship – all things that can help them in all aspects of life to grow into successful and contented human beings. If you have growing children who might be interested, look further into it.