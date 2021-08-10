Jenice Armstrong: Congressman Dwight Evans says the outrage over gun violence isn't 'to the level it should be'

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Neighbors in West Philadelphia are frustrated over the gun violence plaguing their streets, and they are banding together to try and fix it. During a Wednesday night meeting at the Cookman Beloved Community Baptist Church, it became apparent the residents needed to step forward. “We are the ones we are waiting for,” Saj Purple Blackwell, co-founder of the Blackwell Culture Alliance, said. “We do not have to wait for someone to do it for us.” Blackwell’s group is creating a community watch team to hopefully keep an eye on the streets. “We believe boots on the ground is how you...