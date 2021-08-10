Cancel
Rapid City, SD

No distance learning, mask mandates this year for Rapid City public schools

By Abby Wargo, Rapid City Journal, S.D.
 6 days ago

Aug. 9—Rapid City Area Schools won't offer a large-scale distance learning program nor will it implement a mask mandate during the 2021-22 school year. The District sent its revised COVID-19 protocols to students' families Monday morning in preparation for the upcoming school year. RCAS asked families to review its COVID-19 mitigation practices that will be followed during the school year and highlighted the most important aspects in a district-wide email.

