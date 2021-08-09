Cancel
Electronics

New Beats Studio Buds On Sale for $129.95 [Lowest Price Ever]

By iClarified
iclarified.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple's new Beats Studio Buds are on sale for $129.95. That's $20 off their retail price of $149.95 and their lowest price ever. Beats Studio Buds are engineered to deliver powerful, balanced sound in a compact design, through an entirely customised acoustic platform. A proprietary, dual-element diaphragm driver resides within a two-chamber housing, resulting in clear sound with outstanding stereo separation. An advanced digital processor then optimises audio performance for loudness and clarity, while simultaneously ensuring clean noise cancellation. The result — immersive sound that pulls the emotion of music from the studio to your ears to keep you going all day long.

#Active Noise Control#Wireless Headphones#Noise Cancellation#Android#Studio Buds#Usb C#Quick Start Guide
ElectronicsDigital Trends

The 2020 iPad just got a sweet discount at Amazon

Considering replacing your laptop with a tablet, or want to see what all the fuss around the iPad is all about? Well now is your chance with these iPad deals. And one of the latest iPads, the 8th generation (2020), 10.2-inch iPad, is currently on sale for $30 off at Amazon. You can score a brand-new iPad for only $299, a huge discount from its regular price of $329. It’s rare to see Apple products on sale, so take advantage of this fantastic opportunity and walk away with an iPad, today!
Cell PhonesDigital Trends

2021 11-inch iPad Pro is already discounted at Amazon

Tablet deals continue to rise in popularity as the mobile devices have carved their own niche, but Apple fans wouldn’t settle for anything other than iPad deals. It’s rare to see discounts for iPads, especially the latest models, so you might want to take advantage of Amazon’s $50 discount for the Wi-Fi, 128GB version of the 11-inch, 5th-generation iPad Pro, which brings the tablet’s price down to $749 from its original price of $799.
Retailiclarified.com

New Apple Siri Remote On Sale for 15% Off [Deal]

Apple's new Siri Remote for the Apple TV is on sale for $49.97 today at Verizon.com. That's $9.03 off its retail price of $59. The Siri Remote (2nd generation) brings precise control to your Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD. Its all-new touch-enabled clickpad lets you click titles, swipe through playlists, and use a circular gesture on the outer ring to find just the scene you’re looking for. And with Siri, you can find what you want to watch using just your voice.
Yogaiclarified.com

Apple Watch Series 6 On Sale for $69 Off [Deal]

The Apple Watch Series 6 in Silver and Blue is on sale for $69.01 off today at Amazon.com. That drops its price from $399 to $329.99. The future of health is on your wrist. Measure your blood oxygen level. Keep an eye on your heart. See your fitness metrics on the enhanced Always-On Retina display. Live a healthier, more active, more connected life.
ElectronicsTechRadar

Snap-up the Amazon Echo Show 5 for its lowest price ever

The best smart displays can elevate your smart home by allowing you to see as well as hear the information voice assistants are offering, thanks to the built-in screen. However, they can be a pricey purchase so a good smart display deal is always welcome. Amazon has slashed 44% off...
ElectronicsApple Insider

Master & Dynamic MW08 versus AirPods Pro and Beats Studio Buds

Apple may have market dominance with its AirPods Pro, but neither AirPods Pro nor the new Beats Studio Buds can match the luxurious build quality of Master & Dynamic's new MW08 Sport true wireless earbuds. The MW08 Sport is Master & Dynamic's latest true wireless earbud tailored to an active...
Retailiclarified.com

AirPods With Wireless Charging Case Back on Sale for $129.98 [Deal]

Apple's AirPods with a wireless charging case are back on sale for $129.98 today on Amazon.com. That's $69.02 off their retail price of $199 and a match for their lowest price ever. AirPods deliver 5 hours of listening time and 3 hours of talk time on a single charge. And...
TechnologyTechRadar

The cheapest iPad mini prices, deals, and sales in August 2021

IPad Mini deals are sitting in an awkward position right now. With the flagship 8th generation iPad coming in substantially cheaper and offering more power, iPad Mini prices have been looking a little unjustified for a few years now. However, rumors abound of a new iPad Mini to be revealed at a mysterious Spring event and if those rumors do come true, iPad Mini deals might be back on the table again.
ElectronicsAndroid Authority

Beats Studio Buds review: Apple's Android olive branch

The Beats Studio Buds offer a great fit, good sound, and active noise cancellation on board. Better yet, they cost less than the Apple AirPods. You can finally use quick pairing with your Android phone, though it comes at the cost of some Apple-centric extras. Apple bought Beats all the...
Cell PhonesPhone Arena

Amazon randomly brings the Moto G Power (2021) down to its lowest ever price

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. Despite making a name for itself (especially in the last few years) with many remarkably affordable low to mid-end smartphones, Motorola is no stranger to temporarily discounting said handsets, as well as the occasional upper mid-range and high-end models in its portfolio.
Electronicsiclarified.com

Ecobee SmartCamera On Sale for $79.99 [Deal]

The ecobee SmartCamera with Apple HomeKit support is on sale for $79.99 today at Amazon.com. That's $20 off its regular price of $99.99. Choose ecobee for smarter home security. Capture an expansive 180º field of view on your mobile device in HD video, so you’re never left guessing when something happens at home.Your privacy is paramount. SmartCamera can shut off automatically when family members arrive and features on-device processing and end-to-end encryption.
Retailimore.com

Beats Studio Buds deal offers $20 saving in first Amazon discount

Launching this past June, the Beats Studio Buds were the worst-kept secret in wireless audio with numerous leaks ahead of being made official. Now, you can score the first saving on a set with a $20 discount at Amazon and other retailers. The Beats Studio Buds are the first Beats...
ElectronicsThe Verge

The new Beats Studio Buds are already $20 off at Amazon and Walmart

The Beats name carries quite a bit of clout, which is perhaps the reason Apple is able to sell headphones and earbuds that fall under the Beats umbrella for a premium, regardless of their performance. The Beat Studio Buds are a great case in point. The fitness-focused earbuds lack wireless charging and suffer from lackluster noise cancellation, however, they typically command a higher price than some of the like-minded competition.
Computersiclarified.com

New MacBook Air to Feature Mini-LED Display, Faster Processor, All-New Design [Report]

Apple is working on a new MacBook Air with a mini-LED display and a flatter design, according to new report from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo via MacRumors. Kuo said the new MacBook Air will feature an "all-new design" with a similar form factor as the next MacBook Pro models, which are also expected to feature a mini-LED display and flatter top and bottom edges. Previous rumors have suggested the new MacBook Air will also feature a faster Apple silicon chip and a MagSafe-branded magnetic power cable.

