New Beats Studio Buds On Sale for $129.95 [Lowest Price Ever]
Apple's new Beats Studio Buds are on sale for $129.95. That's $20 off their retail price of $149.95 and their lowest price ever. Beats Studio Buds are engineered to deliver powerful, balanced sound in a compact design, through an entirely customised acoustic platform. A proprietary, dual-element diaphragm driver resides within a two-chamber housing, resulting in clear sound with outstanding stereo separation. An advanced digital processor then optimises audio performance for loudness and clarity, while simultaneously ensuring clean noise cancellation. The result — immersive sound that pulls the emotion of music from the studio to your ears to keep you going all day long.www.iclarified.com
