Chico MMA fighter prepares for UFC debut

Conor McGregor fired back at Michael Bisping over his recent Daniel Cormier comments, saying that “I collect commission on all of his fights.”. In the wake of his loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264, McGregor and Cormier have been going at it on social media. Taking to his own podcast to defend Cormier, Bisping then told McGregor that DC would “rip him limb from limb” if the two ever met in the Octagon. During a Q&A session with fans on Sunday evening, one fan asked McGregor what he thought about Bisping’s recent comments. The Irishman replied to the poster, though he later deleted the comment. Check out what “Notorious” said in response to Bisping below.