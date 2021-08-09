Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UFC

Chico MMA fighter prepares for UFC debut

actionnewsnow.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChico MMA Fighter Nick Maximov is training for his first UFC fight. He'll fight Karl Roberson on September 25th.

www.actionnewsnow.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Karl Roberson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mma Fighter#Combat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Combat SportsPosted by
CinemaBlend

Mike Tyson Has Some Advice For His Son Who Wants To Fight Jake Paul

Mike Tyson’s son wants in on the fight game. More specifically, he wants to fight Jake Paul. Some fathers might enjoy watching their sons follow in their footsteps, but let the record show, the former Heavyweight Champion Of The World is not one of those dads. He wants no part of his son Amir boxing and in fact, has some advice for what he should do instead.
Wrestling-edge.com

UFC Fighter Drops Oscar de la Hoya ‘Murder’ Bombshell

UFC fighter Vitor Belfort is set to go up against boxing legend Oscar De La Hoya but he claims that something as horrific as ‘murder’ could happen during the fight. Victor Belfort makes bold claims about Oscar De La Hoya. Belfort and De La Hoya are set to clash on...
UFCmmanews.com

MMA Fans React To Miocic/Jones News & Brace For UFC 265

The Pulse of MMA: Fan Reactions To The Sport’s Biggest Stories. Here are some of the raw reactions from the MMA community about the biggest stories around the sport. Yesterday, we ran a story of Dana White claiming that Jon Jones could either fight for the world title when he’s ready or he could fight Stipe Miocic. White then dropped the bombshell that Miocic has already accepted a fight against Jones, thus bringing us halfway to a Miocic/Jones reality. Here is how the pulse of MMA reacted to White’s claim.
UFCnbcsportsedge.com

MMA Top Plays: UFC 265 Lewis vs. Gane

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. Welcome to the JaguarDFS MMA Breakdown for this Saturday’s UFC 265: Lewis...
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Dana White Caught Fighter ‘Illegally Streaming’ UFC 265

Dana White is the President of the UFC and is certainly a controversial figure in the world of MMA. Dana White was also previously accused of an ‘illegal crime’ in Las Vegas. Dana White and the issue with fighter pay for UFC stars remains one of the most controversial and...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Eva Marie Drops Brock Lesnar Bombshell

Eva Marie made her comeback not that long ago and as stated by Eva Marie she may be looking into taking on a very new client of hers as she feels it may be best to start managing them if they did come back to WWE action. With this now out, does this also mean that the star in question will be making their comeback to WWE? Let’s jump right into this. Ric Flair Huge AEW Rampage Rumor Leaks.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Roman Reigns ‘Buries’ Injured WWE Diva

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns does not shy away from speaking his mind and during a recent interview, he took a shot at WWE star Bayley, who is currently out of action due to an injury. Roman Reigns takes a dig at Bayley. The Tribal Chief has been Universal Champion...
Combat Sportsboxingnewsandviews.com

Watch: Moment Muhammad Ali Grandson Reveals Ali Trunks On Debut

Last night was an iconic one for the sport in many ways. Grandson of the great Muhammad Ali, Nico Ali Walsh, made his professional boxing debut. And, importantly, he got off to a tremendous start in his pro tenure. An exemplary campaign in the ring that saw him win in...
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Dana White Losing A-List Star To Bellator?

Dana White is the President of the UFC and is certainly a controversial figure in the world of MMA. Dana White was also previously accused of an ‘illegal crime’ in Las Vegas. Gable Steveson made a name for himself after his impressive performance at the Tokyo Olympics, where he won...
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Conor McGregor ‘Snitched’ To Get UFC Star Fired

At UFC 264, Conor McGregor finally faced off against Dustin Poirier in the main event of the show. With expectations off the roof, fans simply could not tell who was going to become the winner of the fight. Conor McGregor would go on to fracture his ankle at the end of the first round and this resulted in Dustin Poirier winning the fight via a TKO. Conor McGregor’s surprising haircut photo also recently leaked.
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Conor McGregor fires back at Michael Bisping over Daniel Cormier comments: “I collect commission on all of his fights”

Conor McGregor fired back at Michael Bisping over his recent Daniel Cormier comments, saying that “I collect commission on all of his fights.”. In the wake of his loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264, McGregor and Cormier have been going at it on social media. Taking to his own podcast to defend Cormier, Bisping then told McGregor that DC would “rip him limb from limb” if the two ever met in the Octagon. During a Q&A session with fans on Sunday evening, one fan asked McGregor what he thought about Bisping’s recent comments. The Irishman replied to the poster, though he later deleted the comment. Check out what “Notorious” said in response to Bisping below.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Jon Moxley Leaks Reunion With Former Partner

Former WWE Superstar and current AEW star Jon Moxley is without a shadow of a doubt, one of the most popular pro wrestlers in the world right now. He is also a former AEW World Champion and is the current IWGP United States Champion. Mark Henry had leaked a Vince McMahon AEW phone call.
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Top WWE SummerSlam Match In Jeopardy?

There is said to be internal concern that Sasha Banks vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair may not take place at WWE SummerSlam. As noted, it was announced that Banks and Belair were going to miss Saturday’s WWE Supershow live event in Charlotte, NC due to “unforeseen circumstances.”. In an...
UFCBloody Elbow

Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson in talks with Bellator MMA

Fresh off his gold medal winning performance in the 125 kg freestyle wrestling category at the Tokyo Olympics Gable Steveson is now looking for a new challenge in sports/sports-entertainment. The American has been active on social media lately trying to draw the attention of both the UFC’s Dana White and...
UFC411mania.com

411 Ground and Pound MMA Podcast: UFC 265 Preview

UFC 265 preview (30:39) Bellator thoughts (57:57) UFC 268 shapes up (1:13:22) You can subscribe and listen to the 411 Ground and Pound MMA Podcast via the above player on Transistor, or on the following platforms:. * Apple Podcasts. * Spotify. * Stitcher.
UFCfoxwilmington.com

UFC fighter says he wants to literally kill an opponent in the octagon

UFC’s Sean Strickland (24-3 MMA, 11-3 UFC) thinks he can manage some serious brain damage. And it sounds like he is already be dealing with side effects from a hit to the dome after he made a crazy comment that he’d be at peace with dying, or possibly killing someone, in the Octagon. Both outcomes still fall within the context of UFC rules, of course.
Video Gamesaltchar.com

Street Fighter V announces Luke, seemingly an MMA fighter

Street Fighter V's live service support is coming to an end, with the last few DLC characters now being well in the works. Oro and Akira will be arriving shortly and the last one on the list, Luke, is due for release in November 2021. He was also revealed recently...
UFCBloody Elbow

UFC Vegas 33 Edition: Best of the C’Mon Now MMA Podcast - 67

Our compilation show is a deep dive with host, Trent Reinsmith, into the bigger news and goings on in MMA, both inside and outside the cage; presented with a critical, unbiased eye. Here is some detail on what’s going on here... the “regular” ‘C’mon Now MMA Podcast’ is a daily...
UFCPosted by
KGAB AM 650

UFC Fighter Spoils Carjacker’s Day in Denver

Mean people suck. Like Luke Bryan says, "Most People Are Good" and I truly believe that. I have too for my own sanity but so many times you see and hear about some folks doing some crazy and downright mean things to others and it breaks my heart and gets me pretty fired up too.

Comments / 0

Community Policy