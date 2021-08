USC is about to move on from PRP’s and into fall camp starting August 6 and one of the most intriguing position groups on the team will be the defensive line. Redshirt freshman Kobe Pepe figures to be in the mix with the loss of Brandon Pili for the season and the transfer of Jay Toia after the conclusion of spring ball. Pepe is part of a group of underclassmen that includes sophomores De’jon Benton, Stanley Ta’ufo’ou (1 tac in 2020), Maninoa Tufono, Jamar Sekona, and Ishmael Sopsher. That group will look to bolster headliners Drake Jackson, Tuli Tuipulotu, and freshman Korey Foreman on what should be an elite defensive line. Pepe took some time to talk with USCFootball.com about the offseason and the arrival of fall camp and the 2021 season.