In Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa Mosque, Palestinians Find Respite, Sanctuary And Rallying Cry

Now a look at the routines of ordinary life for Palestinians in an extraordinary place - the al-Aqsa Mosque complex. Jews revere it as the site of an ancient temple destroyed 2,000 years ago. For Muslims, it's where Muhammad ascended to heaven from a spot marked by the centuries-old Dome of the Rock. Day to day, it's where Palestinians go for relaxation, daily worship and to take a stand. But any rise in tensions there can fuel conflict between Palestinians and Israel. NPR's Fatma Tanis starts her report at the entrance.