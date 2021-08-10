Infant formula sold exclusively online recalled for insufficient iron, FDA labeling shortfalls

Able Groupe is recalling roughly 76,000 products, labeled as infant formulas, that were sold exclusively online and distributed to U.S. households.

According to the recall notice, the products contain insufficient iron levels and fail to meet multiple U.S. Food and Drug Administration labeling requirements.

The products, which were imported from Europe, were purchased exclusively through Little Bundle and were distributed by mail beginning May 20.

The affected products contain less than 1 milligram of iron per 100 calories, meaning they may not provide adequate iron for some infants, particularly those born prematurely or with a low birth weight; those who had low iron levels at birth; or those who are at risk for becoming iron deficient due to illness, the recall stated.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, inadequate iron intake during infancy may lead to anemia, a condition that occurs when there are not enough red blood cells in the body or “when a child’s ability to carry oxygen throughout the body is lowered.”

The condition can lead to “irreversible cognitive and functional development outcomes” if left untreated, the recall stated.

The eight infant formula products included in the recall are not properly labeled to indicate if they contain the minimum required 1 milligram of iron per 100 calories, nor do the improperly labeled products include a warning to consumers that additional iron may be required, the recall stated, noting the affected products also fail to bear mandatory labeling statements in English.

Consumers are urged to dispose of the products immediately and may contact Able Groupe directly via email at recallquestions@ablegroupe.com.

